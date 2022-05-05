Interplas Insights Podcast: Live from Greenplast, Milan 2022

Recorded live at Greenplast 2022 at the Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy, this episode sees Dave Gray and Rob Coker interview exhibitors including Plasmac, Syncro, Arburg and Sirmax.

Find out why Plasmac and Syncro are the Italian success stories on a rapid ascent to the top of the plastic machinery and equipment world. Plus, Arburg shows the AllRounder lives up to its name (and colour!), delivering on its green credentials. Finally, who knew a plastic trade show would feature so much art? Only in Italy…

Listen above now, or listen and subscribe via your favourite podcast platform:

