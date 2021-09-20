Introducing the Interplas Insights Podcast | Episode 1 - Interplas 2021 Preview Part One

The Interplas Insights Podcast will be the audio home of intelligence on the plastics industry, featuring interviews with the movers and shakers and in-depth analysis of the latest news.

Episode 1 | Interplas Preview Part One

In this, the first ever episode, Deputy Vice President New Product Development at Rapid News Group, Daniel O'Connor speaks to some of the stakeholders ahead of Interplas 2021, which kicks off in a week's time at the NEC.

Interviews in this episode include:

Duncan Wood , CEO of Rapid News who addresses how stressful managing a portfolio of several events through a pandemic has been.

Colin Tirel, Managing Director Arburg Ltd, whose motto Wir sin Da, he believes is particularly prescient for these difficult times, and talks us through the latest developments on their stand.

Glen Eaves, General Manager at Sepro Robotique UK, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in the UK this year and is bringing the latest in robotics to Interplas 2021

, General Manager at Sepro Robotique UK, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in the UK this year and is bringing the latest in robotics to Interplas 2021 Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Summit Systems - a company set to mark its 11th exhibition at Interplas by demonstrating the most up-to-date ancillary equipment on the market.

