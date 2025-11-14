47 years later, it's time to say goodbye

BP&R sits down with Colin Tirel, Managing Director at ARBURG ltd who bids goodbye to the plastics industry as he prepares to enjoy retirement. Colin reflects on his 47-year-long career, his fondest memories at ARBURG and what he’s most looking forward to for this next chapter.

[GD] How did your journey in the plastics industry start?

[CT] I’ve been in the plastics industry for 47 years. I left school when I was sixteen and started looking for apprenticeships, eventually being offered a position at T.H & J Daniels in Stroud. I trained as a mechanical fitter and then moved into the spares department for various injection moulding machines, including Daniels, Bone Cravens and Negri Bossi.

After some years, I thought I’d like to be a salesman. I had an interview with the MD of Negri Bossi UK, who offered me a sales engineer position for the Southwest of England. 13 years later, in 1998, I oversaw the whole of the South of England. One day, I was reading the Plastics Rubber Weekly and saw an advert for a senior management position at a ‘leading injection moulding machine supplier’. Four interviews in, I got the job at ARBURG. In 2002, I was made Sales Director before taking over from Frank Davies, ARBURG’s previous Managing Director, in 2005. It has been 20 years, and the best thing is – it doesn’t feel like it.

[GD] What were some of the initial challenges, and how did you overcome them?

[CT] There were many, but the main one was transitioning from being a mechanical fitter on the shopfloor to spares, to being a salesman. Luckily, I had time to adjust, which helped significantly.

Honestly, I don’t really know why I wanted to be a salesman at that time, but being in the right place at the right time eased the shift. Of course, I was nervous, but they gave me time to learn and hone my skills.

[GD] What is one advice you’ve received at the beginning?

[CT] One bit of advice I received and still give is ‘take any opportunity as it comes.’ It may not look like something worthy at the start, but you can make choices when you’re young and get them wrong. You still have time to correct them. Importantly, something else I’ve always held a strong opinion on: treat everyone with the same level of respect, regardless of their job title. Finally, I really value honesty. I’d rather someone be completely straight with me because that’s how I like to be with others.

[GD] What are some of the biggest trends you’ve seen the plastics industry go through, and what do you expect the future to bring?

[CT] Over the years, the industry’s changed dramatically. There’s greater awareness of sustainability among moulders and consumers, although there’s still a long way to go. At ARBURG, we publish an annual sustainability report, which has become increasingly useful and relevant for customers.

The machines themselves have become more sophisticated. Lean manufacturing and turnkey automation are further examples of trends. The latter means ‘bespoke’ automation for customers, not simple robot automation. At ARBURG, we’re using more remote service to reduce downtime. AI is also growing, whether it’s on board the machine or, for instance, to order spare parts online via our digital platforms. All these things are available now and they’ll keep growing.

What’s also apparent is the reliance on us, particularly in terms of calibration and servicing, technical and application support. It’s noticeable that an increasing number of customers have fewer people available to conduct these important functions.

I also hope that in the medium to long term, more biodegradable materials will be processed.

[GD] What are some of the fondest memories of your time at ARBURG?

[CT] During my time at ARBURG, I’ve been involved in many thousands of installed machines across the UK, Ireland and, in some cases, beyond. I’ve dealt with some customers for over 25 years, and I firmly believe that long-term relationships are what we as a company should always seek. It’s been wonderful and very satisfying to see many of these partnerships turn into friendships. I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to have worked with some amazing people both in the UK and Lossburg – sadly, too many to mention here.

It’s also extremely satisfying to see new start-ups and company’s reshoring that rely on our expertise, whether it’s for training, project and application support through to linking up with our automation personnel and ancillary companies. With my background, something else I value are apprenticeships – we need more in our industry. Eight years ago, I helped set up an apprenticeship exchange with our German parent company in Lossburg. We currently have three apprentices from Germany at two UK customers for six weeks. Next year, this will be reciprocated when the UK apprentices will go to Lossburg. It’s great to see career progression, and I am fortunate enough to have been involved in this within our own subsidiary in a number of positions.