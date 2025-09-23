A bright future for polymers

Distrupol has made a name for itself in the polymer distribution world, but the recent Omya Performance Polymer Distribution acquisition takes the company’s reach to a whole new level. Not to mention its first-ever appearance at K Show – a stepping stone in its own right.

The acquisition by Omya marks a pivotal moment for Distrupol, as James points out. “Being part of a global organisation gives us access to a broader network, enhanced resources and expanded expertise. This means we can provide even greater value to our customers, while maintaining the high-quality service, technical support and local presence that Distrupol is known for.”

Believing in the same values and vision for the future makes it easy for both businesses to accelerate the development of sustainable solutions, while continuing to support customers in designing, developing and delivering advanced polymer applications.

“Distrupol and Omya share a deep commitment to innovation, customer service and sustainability. Both businesses are built on strong relationships – with customers, suppliers and employees – and a focus on delivering long-term value”, he explains.

When asked what Distrupol hopes to achieve through this acquisition, James states, “Our goal is to leverage the scale and resources of Omya to expand our reach and capabilities, while remaining agile and customer-focused. Through this acquisition, we aim to enhance our technical support, broaden our product portfolio and strengthen our role as a trusted partner to customers navigating the fast-changing polymer landscape.”

The goal is to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that enable customers to succeed in their respective markets.

SUSTAINABILITY: DISTRUPOL’S DRIVING FORCE

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Distrupol’s offering, built on a three-pronged approach to reduce environmental impact and polymer waste while improving recyclability and reusability.

James comments: “From championing recycled and bio-based polymers to working with customers on lightweighting and eco-efficient design, we’re committed to reducing environmental impact throughout the value chain. This vision extends beyond products; it influences the way the company operates, its partnerships and its long-term decisions.”

One of the reasons why Distrupol can deliver sustainable polymer solutions to customers is through its extensive network of supply partners. “By collaborating closely with suppliers who are advancing recycled and circular materials, we can bring innovative, high-performance products to market that meet both regulatory demands and customer expectations,” he continues.

These partnerships strengthen the company’s ability to offer choice, flexibility and future-ready solutions, while also continuing to shape its product portfolio. “By working with forward-thinking supply partners, we can continually expand our range of recycled, bio-based, and eco-efficient materials. This ensures our customers have access to the latest innovations, supporting them in meeting sustainability targets while maintaining performance standards.”

These collaborations directly shape Distrupol’s mission to pave the way in sustainable polymer distribution.

K SHOW DEBUT

Distrupol’s EU business will exhibit at the K Show in October, and the three words James chose to describe the booth are: Future. Form. Function.

“Future signals forward-thinking innovation, sustainable materials and readiness for the evolving polymer industry. Form highlights design, creativity and the ability to shape polymers into cutting-edge applications. Function reinforces performance, reliability and practical solutions that meet customer and market demands.”

Exhibiting for the first time as part of Omya is a milestone moment, as he explains. “It allows us to showcase our expanded capabilities on a global stage and connect with customers, suppliers and innovators from across the polymer industry.” It represents an opportunity to demonstrate how Distrupol’s expertise in sustainable materials, technical support and distribution is evolving as part of a larger international organisation.

“For me personally, it’s both exciting and rewarding. K-Fair is the world’s leading plastics and rubber exhibition, so being part of it for the first time is a real step forward. It’s a chance to engage directly with people who are shaping the future of materials and to share Distrupol’s journey, our values and our vision,” he comments.

K Show represents a huge platform for the whole industry to get together, share innovation and learn from each other. But how do you make the first-ever appearance extra special? James tells us.

“To celebrate our debut, we’ve organised a number of supplier and customer dinners to cement our existing relationships and provide the opportunity to network further with our peers throughout the show. We are also partaking in Omya’s daily ‘Wine of the day’ event, which will enable us to meet potential new customers and peers from the wider industry.”

And because K preparations can be demanding – and being at K even more – the ‘after show’ cannot be underestimated. When asked what it’ll look like for Distrupol, James says, “The ‘after K’ is really about momentum. For us, the exhibition is just the beginning; it’s where ideas are shared, connections made and opportunities created.”

After K, the company’s focus will be on turning those conversations into action: strengthening relationships, supporting customers with the latest innovative solutions and continuing to grow its portfolio in line with industry needs.

James concludes, “It’s about taking the energy of K-Fair and carrying it into every project and partnership we’re part of.”