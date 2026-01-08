A sceptic's guide to "accelerated profit"

Another November Budget has passed, and once again Britain’s manufacturers are being told that prosperity is just around the corner. If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Beneath standard political gloss, there’s something manufacturers should pay attention to, as Veronica Edmunds, Business Development Manager at Haitian UK/PMM, claims.

× Expand veronica edmunds

The cornerstone of the Budget is the now permanent Full Expensing regime. Companies can write off 100% of the cost of qualifying plant and machinery in the same year they buy it. Roughly translated, this means you buy new equipment with money that you will otherwise give to the tax man. Use it or lose it.

That might seem simplistic, but the government is offering to pay for your investment. Modern machines are clearly quieter, cleaner and in some cases demonstrably smarter than some of us selling them. They reduce cycle times, slash energy usage, increase efficiencies and, especially when being funded by HMRC, can deliver meaningfully shorter returns on investment. You’ll still need to do your due diligence, asking the important questions around reliability, spares, engineers and total cost of ownership, but even the cynics must admit: new technology works. Today’s machines sip rather than guzzle energy. Reject rates drop. Those 2 am hose explosions are no longer a weekly social event. In a climate of rising energy prices and squeezed margins, these improvements matter.

For SMEs and non-corporate manufacturers, the Annual Investment Allowance still offers a full £1 million of immediate expensing each year. And for assets not eligible for full expensing, leased machinery, long-life equipment, the new 40% First-Year Allowance kicking in from 2026 offers another substantial deduction.

This all adds up to one thing: the biggest tax incentive for machinery investment the sector has seen in decades. It shortens payback periods, improves cash flow and reduces the financial sting of upgrading equipment that, frankly, should have been retired back when CDs were new.

The government’s decision to apply duties to low-value imports could, finally, tilt the scales in favour of British manufacturers. Whether this triggers a renaissance or a collective shrug from the moulding community remains to be seen, but the direction of travel is positive.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Packaging Tax continues nudging brands toward lighter, more recyclable products. Fortunately, modern moulding technology excels here too. Simulation-driven tooling and thin-wall capability can help strip more plastic from a component than some fad diets strip enthusiasm. Of course, packaging moulders also know that no matter how light the part becomes, marketing will always ask if it can be “just a bit lighter” without altering the design, tooling, material, cost or laws of physics.

The biggest selling point of new machinery remains uptime. Predictive maintenance, IoT monitoring and self-diagnostics promise fewer breakdowns, fewer emergency call-outs and far less reliance on rubber mallets at 2 a.m. With energy reductions of up to 70% on offer, the financial logic becomes harder to ignore.

In other words, the scepticism is healthy, but so is recognising when the opportunity is real. Technology is improving. The tax environment is finally aligned with investment. Profit can accelerate, not because a minister said so, but because modern machines genuinely deliver more output, more efficiency, and more reliability. Hope is fine for the boardroom, but reliability, lower energy bills, higher uptime and yes, profit, are far better.