Advanced Plastics delivers injection moulding to North East

Key Highlights:

Hull-based Advanced Plastics provides a diverse range of technical injection moulding products for blue chip clients across a wide range of market sectors.

The company currently sponsors a successful STEM school academy in the Hull area: Its systems for induction, training, apprenticeships and employee development generally are unsurpassed in the UK’s plastics sector.

Wittmann moulding technology currently accounts for over one third of the fleet of machines at Advanced’s disposal. Withing a few months both of the Advanced new acquisitions saw delivery of the tried and tested Wittmann technology.

Hull-based Advanced Plastics provides a diverse range of technical injection moulding products for blue chip clients across a wide range of market sectors.

Now approaching its 33rd year, the company’s manufacturing practices, and technical abilities are second to none. A continuous reinvestment programme at the Sutton Fields site has meant that Advanced Plastics is always able to meet all new challenges in today’s competitive marketplaces. Lean Manufacturing is the norm at the business with automation, kaizen and poka yoke methods all playing their part in efficient daily production.

If the North East had been good to Advanced Plastics throughout its early years, then the favour has been well and truly paid as of now. The company currently sponsors a successful STEM school academy in the Hull area: Its systems for induction, training, apprenticeships and employee development generally are unsurpassed in the UK’s plastics sector. The early focus on local clients within a 50-mile radius meant that the detail and discipline of painstaking customer care was practiced at the company from day one.

Expand WITTMANN

With hindsight it was only a matter of time before Advanced Plastics – founded in 1992 and headed up by Rob Anderson and Chris Pearson – set its sights beyond the North East region, reckoning correctly that the company’s secret sauce for profitable injection moulding could be effectively transplanted to other moulders most anywhere in the world.

June 2022 was the date when Advanced made its move for two such UK injection moulding sites – now trading as Advanced Plastics (NW) in Manchester and Advanced Plastics (South) in Fareham.

Prior to the acquisitions Advanced Plastics’ reputation for tight tolerance technical plastics had led to a rapid expansion at the company over in the three years prior to the pandemic. The two years of the pandemic proper further accelerated the growth giving fresh confidence in the two acquisitions of 2022.

At the same time, a shift in the company aims and aspirations occurred. Joint CEO Rob Anderson says that in addition to strong roots and an HQ in the North East "our mission is to now be the preferred supplier of technical plastics to world class customers who also share our values."

Advanced now boasts 70 injection moulding machines from 22 tonnes to 1,600 tonnes locking force – housed over a combined 83,000 sq/ft of manufacturing space.

With 2024 turnover projected to exceed 38M and a five year growth plan to reach the 50M mark, the three sites of Advanced are the perfect home for new projects across the UK – helping the industry in ‘reshoring’ business from low cost countries.

Advanced’s expertise does not stop at injection moulding. It includes significant post moulding operations such as welding, printing, vacuum metalising, inserting, FIP foam sealants, assembly and direct to customer kitting. The business is also at the forefront of Industry 4.0 with extensive use of 6 axis robots and in process monitoring connected to an MRP system that links all three company sites. With these sites strategically positioned across the UK, the Advanced business is well placed to offer carbon reducing packaging and transport options.

Rob added: "As we apply these lessons and grow, it becomes vital to keep the company with like-minded machinery suppliers that are also leaders in technology, global in outlook and who go that extra mile for cost-effective performance. Wittmann fits the bill for us at Advanced in all three categories."

Wittmann moulding technology currently accounts for over one third of the fleet of machines at Advanced’s disposal. Withing a few months both of the Advanced new acquisitions saw delivery of the tried and tested Wittmann technology.

Rob is a particular fan of the features and benefits in the Wittmann SmartPower IMM: "The machinery designs tick the boxes in just about every respect; footprint, connectivity, large platen area, ease of use - and, of course, price! Ultra-low energy consumption is now more important than ever and the SmartPower also ticks that one."

Wittmann accordingly quoted for and won contracts to supply manufacturing cells to both Advanced Plastics North West and Advanced Plastics South. The former took delivery of an EcoPower 240-1330 IMM with DryMax and Temperature Control Ancillaries. The latter site has invested in a SmartPower 120 tonne and W918 robot with guarding and materials delivery equipment also supplied.

Wittmann mould temperature controllers, beside-the-press granulators and material drying systems are all in use at Advanced Plastics in order to keep manufacturing running smoothly. For Advanced Plastics, the North East will always see company innovation tested and bedded down first. And as the company continues to expand, so the fruit of that innovation will be expanded to its sister companies in other regions.