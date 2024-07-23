Aerospace adhesives: A perfect balance of weight and strength

Editor Rebekah Jordan spoke to Dr. Stephen Heinz, head of research and innovation for composites and adhesive at Syensqo, discussing its innovative approach to aerospace adhesives, going beyond lightweighting, and its holistic approach to sustainability.

The future of aerospace demands more than just lightweight materials. Advanced materials like composites and adhesives utilised for planes need to be multifunctional, withstanding extreme temperatures while providing exceptional durability.

Structural adhesives for aerospace applications are designed to strike a perfect balance by being tough enough to withstand demanding flight conditions, yet lightweight enough to keep planes in the sky.

Established in 2023, newly-formed Syensqo, previously part of Solvay Group, is carving its own path in adhesive bonding applications for the aerospace industry. The company’s FusePly technology exemplifies this approach. Through careful design of the polymer backbone and proper selection of formulation components, structural integrity is guaranteed by providing an exceptional balance of both high toughness and high-temperature strength for a more efficient future of flight.

Out-of-autoclave materials, thermoplastic composites for high rate, high-performance resin infusion systems for integrated structures are just to name a few others.

“Adhesive bonding is an enabling technology that offers engineers versatile options to design unique structures and assemblies that are lighter and more efficient than those manufactured by other joining techniques,” said Dr. Stephen Heinz, head of research and innovation for composites and adhesives, Syensqo.

Furthermore, Syensqo’s newest product, AeroPaste 1003 is a two-part room-temperature epoxy-based structural paste adhesive designed to offer film-like performance while enabling manufacturers to increase part assembly efficiency.

Is being lightweight enough?

Composite materials and adhesive bonding of structures have historically been a major pathway for lightweighting aerospace vehicles. But these materials sometimes face limitations in performance. Forward-thinking continues to be key, but composites and adhesives must offer more beyond their weight.

As Dr. Heinz puts it: “They need to be lightweight and provide multifunctionality such as higher temperature capability, conductivity, dielectric properties. They need to improve the production system by enabling higher rate manufacture or assembly. Companies must focus on lightweighting and themselves to become more sustainable.”

A holistic approach to sustainability

Syensqo understands that innovation goes beyond just materials. They take a lifecycle approach to sustainability, considering the environmental impact throughout a product's journey. This means looking beyond their own operations and collaborating with suppliers and customers to find solutions.

“Syensqo takes a holistic approach to sustainability - one that looks at our suppliers and customers’ carbon footprint and our own,” Dr. Heinz explained. “We are committed to supporting customers by dedicating time to engage in the dynamic and evolving discussion around the composite End of Life (EoL) question.”

By supporting and investing in companies who specialise in either the processes or the technologies to enable positive EoL solutions, Syensqo is then able to implement new and innovative technologies into its products – with EoL in mind - during the development stage.

Furthermore, by being members of cross-industry bodies like the Ellen McArthur Foundation and the Together For Sustainability Initiative, Syensqo also seeks to communicate, distribute and participate in best practice solutions within the composites industry. Syensqo also recently joined the International Aerospace Environmental Group to collaborate and share innovative and accessible environmental solutions specifically for the aerospace industry.

Looking ahead

“The aerospace and defence market is in good health today despite the impact caused by the pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues.”

This is evident in that we can see growth being fuelled both by build rate increases on existing programs as well as new future programs and new emerging markets (like advanced air mobility and space).

“We are well positioned to capture and support this growth through our legacy positions and our ability to meet the challenging needs of the future with our material solutions,” Dr. Heinz concluded. “We anticipate a future where continued industry collaboration will lead to solving the next generation of aerospace challenges through innovation in materials.”