Airbus to add to fleet of airplanes, but industry is already under strain

Airbus has hinted at adding the A360 to its line-up, even as demand for the A320neo continues to stretch production capacity.

× Expand Daniel Eledut, Unsplash

Industry experts warn that scaling up will depend on how effectively manufacturers manage supply chains, tooling, and quality standards, along with building delays.

David Martin, managing director at aerospace tooling supplier Heamar, stresses that the stakes are high. He notes that when demand exceeds supply, precision tooling becomes critical. Without it, the ramp-up in aircraft production risks delays and could undermine airlines’ confidence in the next generation of widebody technology.

“With companies like Airbus looking to introduce more aircrafts into their range, the demand is going to add to significant production delays and mounting supply chain strain that many production companies within aerospace are already feeling. Scaling up production while maintaining the same high standard will become increasingly more complex, especially with a significant backlog and no expectation of clearing them anytime soon."

He continues, “However, precision tooling will still need to be a top priority despite this. It helps to maintain safety, minimise human error, and ensure the reliability of every aircraft by guiding parts into exact positions during assembly. In turn, this means that passengers and the quality of the aircraft itself remains safe and reliable. In aerospace, even the smallest misalignment or inaccuracy can have major consequences, which is why specialist tools are essential, especially as aircraft production ramps up to keep up with increasing demand."

“They’ll have even less room to stop and fix inaccuracies during production. Without the correct tooling in place, increasing output could lead to more reworks, even further delays and safety compliance issues, ultimately slowing down rather than supporting their scale-up plans. As well as ensuring accuracy and quality of the aircraft, precision tooling will be vital in this new production, as they’ll need to be able to replicate each aircraft's build identically every single time."

“Aircraft components must be manufactured with no deviation from the original specification, or risk issues later down the line. Precision tools help with exactly this. They standardise the assembly process and ensure that manufacturers achieve required tolerances consistently, rather than relying on manual measurements and subjective adjustments."

He concludes, “Ultimately, precision tooling underpins the entire aircraft production system. If Airbus is serious about its growth plans and expanding its offerings for airlines, investing in the correct tools will be an essential requirement.”