Are physical events a thing of the past?

PMMDA chairman Dave Raine discusses the new era of digital events and how exhibitions can adapt to the modern customer.

Since the last column, Plastics Live has taken place, and Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has taken their Roadshow 2024 around Ireland and the UK, exhibiting at four locations. Exhibitions have long been a cornerstone of company strategies, providing businesses with an opportunity to showcase their innovations and services directly to a targeted audience. However, in recent years, many companies have observed a troubling trend: a significant decline in customer participation at these events, and unfortunately, this seems to be a continuing problem. Although participating companies almost unanimously use the ‘quality not quantity’ line post-event, this phenomenon raises questions about its underlying causes and implications for businesses striving to maintain engagement and drive growth.

Primarily contributing to the decline in customer participation at exhibitions is the shifting landscape of customer behaviour. Today’s customers are more digitally inclined, with a preference for online interactions over physical events. The convenience of virtual experiences, coupled with the rise of social media, means that customers often find it easier to engage with brands from the comfort of their workplace. This digital transformation has led to a decreased interest in attending physical exhibitions, where the time and effort required can be perceived as burdensome. Virtual exhibitions and online webinars have become viable alternatives to traditional trade shows, offering interactive features, real-time communication and a global reach. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift, forcing many companies to pivot to virtual formats. As a result, customers have grown accustomed to these digital interactions, further diminishing their inclination to participate in physical exhibitions.

From the customer’s perspective, attending exhibitions often involves considerable costs and logistical challenges. Travel expenses, accommodation, and valuable time away from work or personal commitments can deter participation, especially in the current climate. In contrast, virtual events eliminate these barriers, offering a cost-effective and convenient solution. The disparity in convenience between physical and virtual exhibitions has increasingly influenced customer choices, contributing to the declining attendance at traditional events.

Another critical aspect is the quality of experience provided at exhibitions. Customers seek engaging and memorable interactions that add value beyond mere product displays and make attendance worthwhile. Exhibitions that fail to offer interactive or educational experiences may struggle to attract and retain participants. In a competitive landscape, where attention spans are dwindling, the ability to capture and sustain interest is paramount. Exhibitors must evolve to meet these expectations by incorporating interactive elements, live demonstrations and personalised engagements.

To counteract the decline in customer participation, businesses must adopt innovative strategies that bridge the gap between physical and digital experiences. Hybrid events, which combine in-person and virtual elements, offer a promising solution. Additionally, enhancing pre-event engagement through targeted marketing campaigns and social media interactions can also boost participation whether through sneak peeks or exclusive content.

That being said, fixed and mobile exhibitions still seem to have issues with footfall and engagement - the decline in customer participation at exhibitions is a complicated issue driven by evolving customer behaviour, technical advancements, and the demand for convenience and quality experiences. If we in the plastics industry are to get the absolute maximum from exhibitions and shows, we must recognise these changes and adapt strategies to remain relevant and engaging. By changing from the traditional ‘old school’ approach to exhibiting and demonstrating products and technologies, companies can revitalise customer interest and ensure that exhibitions continue to be a valuable tool in the marketing arsenal.