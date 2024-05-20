Ask the experts: Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Responses by Dave Raine, managing director of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK Ltd.

Who are you and what do you do?

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK Ltd have a long and proud history in the UK plastics sector. Incorporated in 1974 as Demag Hamilton, 2024 sees the company celebrating its Golden Jubilee in September of this year. In the company's 50 year existence, from the early days of being part of the Mannesmann group, the Demag name has remained synonymous with quality, reliability and performance, and its current range of machines, enjoying the clear benefits of in-house design and manufacturing of its industry leading Sumitomo drive technology continues to reinforce that message.

What key benefits can customers expect when they partner with your company?

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK has a track record of delivering products to cope with everything from a basic moulding process to complex systems comprising multi-component moulding with complex automation & handling systems. The parent company, based out of two production facilities in Germany, delivers both standardised and bespoke systems, with dedicated Business Unit teams to support customers in Automotive, Medical, Packaging, and Consumer production spheres. Their commitment to the fully-electric concept for all these sectors (including the new PAC-E all-electric packaging machine, capable of running sub 2 second cycles) is a clear demonstration of the commitment to deliver the most efficient machines possible to the market.

How has your company adapted to meet the evolving demands of the plastics industry?

The current climate demands an agile approach to supplying production systems & equipment. At Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, we have recognised this and have committed to a three pronged approach to the market. Firstly, a standard specification stocking policy in the UK, and also in Germany, of their flagship Intelect2 machines allows customers access to fast delivery machines, with local customisation facilities in the UK and Ireland able to modify these machines to customer specification within a matter of weeks. Secondly, the company remains steadfastly committed to its delivery of high quality specialised solutions straight from European production facilities, with complete engagement from both the UK and German teams ensuring the best possible customer experience. Finally, sometimes looking to the past can help point out the way forward – the re-launch of the German built EXTRA range of the Intelect machine has been a welcome return – as one of our most successful machine ranges, the Extra is, as last time, aimed at providing the performance and quality associated with the brand name, but at a more accessible price.

What are some of the biggest opportunities you see for the plastics industry in the coming years?

Training and partnerships are two key areas that need both focus & commitment from both sides of the supply process if success is to be achieved. Training is a key part of the solution, and should be seen as no different to a physical specification item on the machine – without the correct training, the full potential of the cell cannot be realised, and our commitment to this via our training academy in Daventry underlines this. In addition to training, a solid and credible partnership program to supply peripheral equipment and automation is essential. Local integration and supply partners who operate at the same quality standards will ensure fast, accurate and experienced responses to questions & challenges, and this continues to be the cornerstone of our offering to the industry.