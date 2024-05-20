Ask the experts: Matrix Plastics

Responses by Richard Hoare, commercial manager, Matrix Plastics.

Who are you and what do you do?

Matrix Plastics is a colour compound and masterbatch service provider based in Slough, Berkshire. With over 30 years of experience, the Matrix Plastics team of highly knowledgeable staff deliver not only quality products, but also outstanding customer service. Value added services complete Matrix’s offering, supporting customers with full circle solutions from analysis and blending, to repacking and custom packaging options. The dedicated colour development team are specialists in all market sectors, including the cosmetics and personal care, food packaging, automotive and medical markets and can perform on-site colour matching within an hour.

Matrix Medical Materials, a subsidiary of Matrix Plastics, was established in response to the stringent demands through the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Matrix Medical Materials is the only ISO 13485:2016 certified cleanroom extrusion facility in the UK, providing colour compounding and masterbatch services to the medical industry. Matrix Medical Materials provides customers with absolute peace of mind when it comes to compliance and change control, which is imperative in the medical sector.

What key benefits can customers expect when they partner with your company?

Our customer service and service offering are both the key benefits for customers when partnering with Matrix. From a 1-hour ‘while you wait’ colour matching to extensive R&D facilities, our full-circle and beyond solution offering supports customers throughout every step of their development and manufacturing journey.

Matrix Plastics offers customers a unique research and development program that supports the most innovative plastic project requirements using equipment. This includes material selection, modified formulations, additives and innovative colours, along with the capability to offer cleanroom injection moulding and laser marking.

How has your company adapted to meet the evolving demands of the plastics industry?

Matrix Plastics is a company that recognises the importance of investing to better service customers in response to the evolution of the plastics industry. Whether that’s related to service offering, such as our recent investment in the N-Lase Desktop Pro for on-site laser marking services or related to the way we run our business, such as our ongoing investments into our sustainability practices, we’re committed to the ongoing investment and improvements to all of our activities across our business for the benefit of our customer and the wider industry.