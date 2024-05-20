Ask the experts: Summit Systems

Responses by Meghan Jordan, events and marketing professional, Summit Systems.

Who are you and what do you do?

Summit Systems is a specialist within Plastics Ancillary Equipment & Services, with a team of engineers dedicated to delivering highly efficient manufacturing solutions to the plastics industry. With access to premium products from around the world, Summit Systems provides technical solutions specifically designed to address the intricacies of plastic automation problems. We pride ourselves on being available 24/7, ensuring peace of mind for our clients. We provide the most up-to-date technical solutions that delight project leaders and exceed all expectations.

Summit Systems collaborates closely with our suppliers, delivering outstanding results through commitment, dedication, and trust. We are trusted to provide top-quality equipment, backed by our long-standing guarantee: if it’s not right, we will promptly rectify it at no cost.

What key benefits can customers expect when they partner with your company?

For 35 years, Summit Systems has been at the forefront of the industry, forging partnerships, and embracing emerging technologies to drive industry progress. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we've built lasting partnerships based on mutual respect and shared success. Offering complete turnkey solutions, including closed-loop systems in plastics and cooling, we ensure strong market presence, reliability, and high return on investment. Additionally, our comprehensive solutions, including project management, address industry-specific challenges, further benefiting our customers.

How has your company adapted to meet the evolving demands of the plastics industry?

Summit Systems have always been close to the plastics recycling and extrusion market and have partnered with Italian manufacturer AMUT to bring their world class range of Extrusion Lines and Recycling Plants to the region. These solutions are engineered to deliver unparalleled performance, efficiency, and sustainability, aligning perfectly with Summit Systems' principles of providing top-quality, customer-centric solutions.

Whether it's extrusion lines for producing high-quality plastic products or advanced recycling plants for sustainable waste management, AMUT's offerings are poised to change the way plastics are manufactured and recycled.

It is not just the quality of the AMUT range that sets them apart, but also their commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. The extrusion lines are designed to maximise efficiency and productivity while minimising waste and energy consumption. Similarly, the recycling plants employ advanced technologies to process plastic waste into high-quality recycled materials, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.

By combining AMUT's world-renowned products with Summit Systems' expertise and customer-focused approach, this partnership offers customers a truly unbeatable solution. Whether it's optimising production processes, improving product quality, or enhancing sustainability initiatives, Summit Systems and AMUT are poised to exceed expectations and drive positive change in the plastics industry.