Q&A: Balancing performance and sustainability with universal automotive materials

Editor Rebekah Jordan spoke with Alexandra Megally, PhD, EMEA Marketing, strategy and sustainability manager at Cabot Specialty Compounds, to learn the motivation behind Cabot's new REPLASBLAK technology; how it compares to other sustainable black masterbatches in the market and its potential to reduce the environmental footprint of the automotive industry.

Q. How does Cabot's new REPLASBLAK technology compare to other sustainable black masterbatch options in the market? Are there any trade-offs in terms of performance or cost?

Our REPLASBLAK circular black masterbatches set a new benchmark in sustainable black masterbatch options. The REPLASBLAK product family includes:

REPLASBLAK rePE5475 100% circular black masterbatch

REPLASBLAK rePE5265 70% circular black masterbatch

REPLASBLAK rePE5250 60% circular black masterbatch

REPLASBLAK reUN5285 universal circular black masterbatch

REPLASBLAK reUN5290 universal circular black masterbatch

These masterbatches are powered by our EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform and incorporate up to 100% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified recycled content. This certification assures compliance with stringent ecological standards and provides full traceability of recycled materials.

Our EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform is designed to deliver products that offer sustainable content with reliable performance at industrial scale. As such, our REPLASBLAK circular black masterbatches powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions enable Cabot to deliver the reliable performance, quality and consistency that the plastics industry requires at scale for certified solutions.

Additional key benefits of our REPLASBLAK masterbatches include significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions—up to 60% compared to traditional black masterbatches as well as the versatility to be used across various applications, particularly in the automotive sector.

I would like to speak a bit more about the newest grades in this product portfolio - REPLASBLAK universal circular black masterbatches: REPLASBLAK reUN5285 and reUN5290. These solutions enhance Cabot’s well-established range of universal black masterbatches recognised for the colouring of a wide range of polymers with the added benefit of sustainability. Representing a radical innovation, these masterbatches can achieve high colour performance and mechanical properties traditionally achieved only with virgin black materials. By enabling low addition rates for colouring a wide range of polymers, they revolutionise material efficiency and significantly reduce the carbon footprint, addressing the challenge of balancing sustainability with performance according to the automotive sector's stringent quality standards.

The long-term benefits such as enhanced sustainability, benefits, regulatory compliance, and material efficiency present a compelling value proposition for manufacturers committed to environmental stewardship - achieving their sustainability targets without compromising on performance.

Q. What is the potential impact of Cabot's new product on the overall environmental footprint of car manufacturing?

The global transition toward a lower carbon future is driving the need for advanced sustainable solutions that support a circular economy and reduce GHG emissions. As such, automotive plastic compounders and converters are seeking third-party certified black masterbatch products that leverage circular value chains and recycled feedstocks in the product manufacturing process. Cabot is positioned to enable a more sustainable future with its new universal circular black masterbatch products that are made from mechanically recycled polymer. These solutions offer customers an ISCC PLUS certified single masterbatch for use in a wide range of automotive applications for colouring polyolefins and many engineering plastics.

The new REPLASBLAK circular black masterbatches product family significantly benefits OEMs and end consumers by integrating sustainable, recycled materials and reducing GHG emission up to 60%, aligning with increasing environmental regulations and consumer expectations.

For OEMs, they facilitate compliance and enhance product sustainability, while end consumers benefit from environmentally responsible products.

The immediate impact of adopting REPLASBLAK masterbatches includes enhanced sustainability credentials and market differentiation for automotive manufacturers. In the long term, these products promise to set new standards for material usage in the plastics industry, potentially reducing the sector's carbon footprint significantly.

Q. What are the biggest technical challenges in developing high-performance sustainable materials for the automotive industry? How is Cabot addressing these challenges?

Developing high-performance sustainable materials for the automotive industry presents numerous technical challenges, including maintaining performance consistency, integrating recycled content, complying with regulations, ensuring cost-effectiveness, and establishing a reliable supply chain. Cabot addresses these challenges through its innovative EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform, ISCC PLUS stringent certification processes, substantial R&D investments, and strategic collaborations. These efforts enable us to deliver sustainable materials that meet the high standards of the automotive industry while advancing environmental sustainability goals.

Q. What are the biggest barriers to wider adoption of sustainable materials in the automotive industry? How can these barriers be overcome?

The adoption of sustainable materials in the automotive industry faces several barriers, including higher costs, performance concerns, regulatory challenges, supply chain issues, and lack of awareness. Overcoming these barriers requires a multifaceted approach involving performing product development through innovation, quality assurance via certification, regulatory support, supply chain development, and increased education and advocacy. Cabot's comprehensive strategies address these challenges, facilitating the wider adoption of sustainable materials in the automotive sector.