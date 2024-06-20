One-stop shop: Behind the scenes of the Talisman-Merriott merger

Editor Rebekah Jordan takes a look behind the scenes at the merger between two of the UK’s oldest contract injection moulders.

Key Highlights:

Two of the UK’s premier contract moulders – Merriott Plastics and Talisman – combined to create a multi-site, multi-competence business.

The idea is to build growth through a one-stop-shop that includes products, services and strategy – not only for know-how, cost and convenience – but also for the new and emerging circular economy.

Today’s Talisman and the new grouping with Merriott is now proactively focused on value-giving sectors such as automotive, fluid transfer and electricals as well nurturing a thriving proprietary product range in moulded food packaging.

× Expand Shaun Champion, Talisman MD

The news that two of the UK’s premier contract moulders – Merriott Plastics and Talisman – combined to create a multi-site, multi-competence business and it is perhaps a sign of the changing times in the country.

Truth be told, the UK’s contract injection moulding industry has undergone a continuing reduction in numbers over the past ten years. In fact, the UK’s premier market research company for that sector has recently ceased compiling a biennial directory for the UK industry. The message seems to be that a shrinking industry will not be worth the publishing effort.

On the upside, however, a more positive message seems to be that a critical size of company – in terms of machine numbers, value added and sales – is more than capable of winning the day in a competitive marketplace. Strength in numbers is one key factor. But according to Shaun Champion, Talisman MD, however, the ability to streamline operations in favour of a limited number of market sectors is key.

Champion took over at LGG Charlesworth, Malvern, just before Covid-19 and immediately set about rationalising the inventory and order book of the business - and rebranding it Talisman.

"When a business is primarily about engineering solutions, it’s all too easy for orders to be accepted on the basis of whether – simply or not - they can be done," said Champion. "But as we well know – all customer orders are not created equal. Some can lift the company at a quantum level and many others simply serve to lose the business time and money."

Doing more with less is now a given for Talisman and the new merged grouping. Since the company name change five years ago, it's resulted in a doubling of turnover. The key to this has been a relentless 80/20 Pareto-based analysis of customers and markets that actually provide Talisman with value and volume. Over the past five years, the consequence has been a fivefold reduction in unprofitable business.

Today’s Talisman and the new grouping with Merriott is now proactively focused on value-giving sectors such as automotive, fluid transfer and electricals as well nurturing a thriving proprietary product range in moulded food packaging.

The idea is to build growth through a one-stop-shop that includes products, services and strategy – not only for know-how, cost and convenience – but also for the new and emerging circular economy.

Speaking of which, Shaun Champion noted that the new grouping is wholly committed to serving the circular through a sustainable approach to manufacturing. Examples at the Malvern site include sourcing class-leading low energy injection moulding machines from the Wittmann Group and also taking other carbon reduction measures.

"Last year saw us gain the Environmental Standard, ISO 14001," added Champion. "We also invested over £80k in Solar Power technology on the roof of our building and other environmental measures helped us shave 9% off our annual energy bill."

Champion continued: "Like it or not the sustainable economy is here to stay. Our customers demand it and so therefore does the supply of which we are a part. These are the actions that our customers want to see and which help us win new business."

The newly expanded Talisman Merriott company will now provide customers - particularly in the Midlands, South West and South East - with improved and local product development, manufacture, logistics and technical support.

"This localisation factor also helps us save the customer with various costs and is certainly good for the environment," according to Champion.

Needless to say, the new Merriott Talisman group offers customers an expanded range of technology options and manufacturing capabilities. The new group is projected to achieve over £18 million in sales this year. Combined, the companies provide a joint technical moulding capacity with machinery ranging from 25 to 1,100 tonnes. This includes injection, compression, and composite moulding services for products weighing from 5 grams to 10 kilograms.

Champion recognises that both companies have significant legacy traditions to manage, making this merger a historic event. Talisman has been around for over a hundred years while Merriott Mouldings started production in Merriott, Somerset in 1938, and ICM began operations in Rochester, Kent, in 1947.

He noted: "The best possible way to honour the historic achievement of all these companies is for us to move with the times and ensure a profitable and successful future. Our merger is all about enabling growth – not just in sales but also through our technology platform and our sustainable manufacturing."