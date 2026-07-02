Beyond 'business as usual'

Mark Guyett, Director at Mouldshop, explores today’s industry’s challenges while highlighting two emerging trends: the use of AI and the processing of mono materials. Adapting to both as well as leaning into local manufacturing will be the key for the UK injection moulding to thrive going forward.

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The UK injection moulding industry is currently sitting at a pivotal crossroads.

No longer defined as just a means of high-volume part replication, the sector is transforming into a data-driven discipline powered by high-tech machinery. And, from Mouldshop’s perspective, we are seeing the growing successes within the industry belonging to those who are trading ‘business as usual’ for new, agile business. The industry is currently grappling with a triple threat of operational pressures. Firstly, volatile energy pricing remains a persistent headache for UK moulders, given the energy-intensive nature of our industry.

Secondly, the skills gap is still ever widening; as veteran toolmakers and process engineers are reaching retirement, we’re all racing to attract younger talent into an environment often incorrectly perceived as dirty, anti-green, old-school manufacturing.

Finally, regulatory compliance is tightening, and the hoops to jump through are ever-increasing. The UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework now means that if a product is difficult to recycle, the manufacturer pays more. Recyclability can no longer be afforded as a “nice-to-have” environmental goal; it is a mandatory line item on the balance sheet. To counter these challenges, two major trends have taken centre stage: the use of AI and the processing of mono-materials.

In 2026, the best factories aren’t just automated; they are “aware.” Real-time monitoring systems now use AI to identify minute surface defects or dimensional drifts that the human eye cannot catch. This shift from being reactive to predictive means machines signal before a tool fails, drastically reducing expensive downtime and scrap rates. Combine smart processing with simplified recycling, and there is a massive shift toward mono-material design.

Instead of fusing incompatible plastics, which renders them unrecyclable, UK designers are engineering complex parts from a single substrate, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) that offers the same durability but is 100% recyclable in a single stream.

The most significant opportunity for the UK moulding industry lies in reshoring and supply chain resilience. Recent global logistics chaos has taught manufacturers that a cheap part from overseas is incredibly expensive when it arrives three months late or with quality issues. UK moulders are now winning back contracts by offering locality as a service, providing face-to-face design consultations, faster prototyping via 3D-printed moulds, and the prestigious Made in Britain label. Furthermore, the rise of advanced biopolymers (materials sourced from limestone, abandoned fishing nets, or even captured carbon) presents a new frontier for innovation.

Companies are already mastering the processing of these new but challenging materials and will inevitably become the go-to partners for the medical and automotive sectors, where demand for high-performance, low-carbon components is increasing.

The UK injection moulding industry is shedding its old skin, and by embracing AI-driven precision, championing sustainable materials, and leaning into the security of local manufacturing, British moulders will do more than just survive. We will lead a new era of sustainable, intelligent production that the rest of the world will look to for inspiration.