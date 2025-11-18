Breathe in, breathe out

Thomas Delgado, CEO of Pollution Solution, and Dan Wood, Head of Sales, Airside, at Carrier, shed light on the Roadvent project and how this represents an essential step towards improving the quality of the air we breathe – indoors and outdoors.

× Expand carrier

Roadvent is an in-road pollution capture system featuring discreet slots embedded in the roadway, connected to Carrier’s custom-designed Air Handling Unit (AHU). The system generates suction to capture vehicle emissions directly at the source, filters them at the roadside, and releases clean air back into the environment.

The collaboration between the two teams started with Pollution Solution reaching out to Carrier, as Dan says, “As soon as they explained the concept to us, we were fully on board with engineering a product to fit the brief. The project’s human impact provided huge motivation.” For Pollution Solution, “finding a partner that could deliver high-quality equipment and scaling to meet growing demand was crucial”, Thomas points out.

The Carrier team was tasked with creating a bespoke solution that encompassed various filter technologies designed for this specific application and incorporated a custom controls platform. Dan explains, “The engineering team at the factory developed a concept design within a relatively short timeframe. We collaborated with the Pollution Solutions team to refine the design into a product that could be manufactured and maintained relatively easily.”

A full-scale prototype of Roadvent has already been installed, with independent testing by Cambustion of Cambridge revealing that it reduces exposure to pollution at the roadside by 91%. Following its launch, several councils reached out to trial it.

“We aimed to select an initial pilot site that would maximise impact for those most in need while gaining high visibility to raise awareness, and Lewisham Council emerged as an ideal partner. We identified a primary school location that would significantly benefit from Roadvent’s technology,” Thomas states. The initiative has received support from the Mayor’s Air Quality Fund, confirming the site as the optimal choice to showcase Roadvent’s transformative impact on air quality.

When asked how important the support from local authorities and government bodies is, Thomas says, “Until recently, limited viable solutions and market constraints have stalled progress. We urge decision-makers to adopt our solutions to address pollution hotspots and deliver cleaner air for their communities.”

It can be easy to underestimate the importance of the air we breathe, as Dan points out, “As consumers, we often focus on the source and quality of what we eat and drink, but completely overlook the quality of the air we breathe. The average person breathes in upwards of 11,000 litres of air per day. Should we not ensure that the air we breathe, either indoors or outdoors, is healthy?”

Roadvent’s innovative technology now offers a breakthrough, and “while building a successful business through impactful solutions is rewarding, creating a lasting legacy by improving the health of communities worldwide is a purpose that drives me every day,” Thomas concludes.