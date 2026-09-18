Challenging the charisma vs competence bias

In an age of amplified voices and uncertainty, effective leadership demands that we look beyond charisma to recognise collaboration, integrity and competence. Jo Davis, Managing Director at Broanmain Plastics, explores this further.

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There are many different and highly successful leadership styles. Although strength and assertiveness are qualities we naturally gravitate towards in a crisis, the recent and ongoing political developments continue to make me question how biases can distort our perceptions of leaders.

These times highlight that when under pressure, we often seek out figures who radiate confidence and certainty, believing these qualities equate to the ability to solve problems. However, this approach can blind us to other equally important leadership traits, such as empathy, adaptability and the capacity to listen.

I am especially interested in the leadership selection process, including why we, as humans, hold this entrenched, almost regressive psychological view that cognitively links charisma to competence. Is our draw to magnetic personalities in our social wiring? Maybe it goes back to prehistoric times when confidence and decisiveness were necessary for survival.

Exploring these archetypes, I’m the first to applaud dominant leaders in a crisis. They can be fast and direct, and are exceptionally good at galvanising a team. However, their direction is rarely placed under a spotlight or questioned. Often, the urgency of the situation means that people defer to strong voices. But a decision isn’t always correct because it is delivered forcefully.

Balance is everything. Teams that operate under a single, dominant leader may produce results quickly. Yet all too often they can struggle to sustain momentum or adapt to new challenges.

By intentionally including wider teams and embracing diversities, leaders can gain insights that a solitary, dominant figure might be blind to. Creating this safe space leads to better results. When team members feel valued and heard, they are more likely to contribute their expertise. Knowledge philanthropy is equally important to safeguard, especially in environments with an ageing workforce.

Yet, these quieter, often more effective leaders are being drowned out by unfiltered social media sources. It is like an information echo chamber, with the algorithms reinforcing bias and amplifying loud and persuasive voices, regardless of actual merit.

The difficulty with social media is that it gives a direct platform for effusive and outwardly convincing leaders to reach audiences without the filters of traditional media. The cleverness of algorithms is that social media will tell us what we are already predisposed to believe. As a result, the words are perceived as truth.

What this has led me to realise is that leadership styles will continue to evolve. But the power is in our hands as to how and where we grant our trust and the circle we share this with. It is our responsibility to look beyond surface traits and assess leaders on their actions, integrity and ability to foster collaboration. Inevitably, we will continue to crave strong leadership. However, collaborative leadership is essential for the future of manufacturing.

As the world becomes more complex, it is increasingly vital to reassess how we identify and support leaders, ensuring we are not simply following charisma at the expense of genuine competence. This resilience helps to lessen team friction and improves cross-departmental alignment, leading to extraordinary team-driven results.