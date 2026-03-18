Continuity, confidence and customer-led growth

In this Q&A, Katherine White, Plastribution’s Managing Director, reflects on leadership transition, customer priorities, industry pressures and how the company is positioning itself for the future.

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In an industry defined by constant change, leadership continuity can be a powerful stabilising force. For Plastribution, a business long associated with reliability, technical expertise and strong customer relationships, that sense of stability has been central to its recent leadership transition.

Following Mike Boswell’s appointment as chairman, Katherine White has taken up the position of managing director. With over 29 years of experience in the business, Katherine’s appointment signals stability and forward momentum, upholding Plastribution’s values while steering the business confidently through a complex and evolving market.

[BP&R] How would you describe the transition to managing director?

[KW] The transition has been deliberate and very positive. Mike’s move into the role of chairman was planned well in advance, allowing time to ensure clarity, confidence and reassurance across the business and with our customers. His experience and insight remain invaluable, and having him as chairman provides a strong sense of stability. From my perspective, stepping into the MD role was a natural progression. I know the business well, our customers and what Plastribution stands for. That familiarity allowed us to maintain momentum rather than focus on change for its own sake.

[BP&R] What does that stability mean for customers and partners?

[KW] It means confidence. Customers want to know that the relationships they’ve built, the standards they rely on and the way we do business won’t suddenly change. Plastribution has always been about consistency, integrity and technical knowledge, and that remains unchanged. However, stability doesn’t mean standing still. It gives us a strong platform to evolve carefully and thoughtfully, responding to customer needs and market developments without losing our identity.

[BP&R] How would you describe your leadership approach?

[KW] My leadership style is highly people-focused. Plastribution’s strength lies in the expertise and commitment of its teams, so my role is to support them and encourage collaboration, development and clear communication. The polymer market is rarely straightforward, so informed decision-making and transparency are essential. I believe in being open, realistic and forward-looking, whether internally or in conversations with customers and partners.

[BP&R] What are customers telling you about the market right now?

[KW] Customers are navigating a challenging landscape. Cost pressures, regulatory changes, sustainability requirements and ongoing supply considerations are all influencing decision-making, often simultaneously. What’s clear is the need for dependable partners. Customers are looking for suppliers who understand their applications, deliver consistent quality and provide informed guidance rather than uncertainty. Reducing risk and complexity is a key priority for many businesses.

[BP&R] How does Plastribution support customers in that environment?

[KW] We combine product availability with knowledge and service, investing heavily in technical and commercial expertise. This enables our teams to support customers with material selection, performance considerations and long-term planning. Equally important is honesty. Customers value clear, realistic conversations about market conditions, availability and compliance. By being open and informed, we help customers make confident decisions, even in uncertain times.

[BP&R] What key developments or investments would you highlight across the business?

[KW] People remain our most important investment. We continue to develop expertise across the organisation, ensuring our teams are well-equipped to support customers and meet evolving requirements. We’ve also strengthened systems and processes to improve efficiency and engagement. This is fundamental to maintaining the high levels of service and reliability that customers expect from Plastribution.

[BP&R] The Festival of Polymer Innovation (FoPI) has become an important platform for engagement and discussion. How would you assess its success so far?

[KW] FoPI was created to encourage meaningful discussion on innovation, sustainability and the future of polymers, and it has achieved exactly that. It was important that the event also reflected who we are as a business. The industry has been operating in challenging conditions for some time, so FoPI was designed to celebrate the positive – the innovation, collaboration and forward-thinking approaches being driven by our partners. Alongside high-quality content, we wanted the event to feel relaxed and enjoyable, bringing together our love of good food, music and shared experiences. That combination helped create an open, engaging environment where industry colleagues could connect and leave feeling energised about what lies ahead.

[BP&R] Sustainability remains a major topic. How is Plastribution approaching this responsibility?

[KW] Sustainability is not a single solution or a headline claim; it’s an ongoing journey that needs to balance performance, compliance and real-world application. We work closely with suppliers and customers to explore responsible material options and ensure decisions are based on accurate information. Our role is to provide clarity and guidance, helping customers navigate sustainability requirements without compromising functionality or quality.

[BP&R] How do you maintain company culture as the business continues to evolve?

[KW] Culture requires constant attention. Open communication, development opportunities and inclusion are all central to how we operate. We encourage people to contribute ideas, challenge thinking and grow within the business. When teams feel engaged and valued, that confidence translates directly into stronger customer relationships and better outcomes.

[BP&R] Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future?

[KW] Plastribution has trusted relationships, experienced teams and a clear sense of purpose. That gives us confidence as we look forward. We’re already planning for the next FoPI (scheduled for 9 September 2027), which will continue to provide a forum for collaboration, insight and constructive discussion around the future of polymers.

[BP&R] Finally, how would you like Plastribution to be perceived under your leadership?

[KW] I would like Plastribution to continue to be seen as a trusted, knowledgeable and dependable partner, and as a business that understands the realities of the market and acts with integrity. For me, leadership is about stewardship and progress. If customers feel supported, teams feel empowered, and partners feel confident working with us, then we’re moving in the right direction. Away from work, Katherine values time with family and the opportunity to switch off.