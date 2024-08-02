Creative business ideas for a sustainable future

A year on from the first load of waste plastic entering the depot, CEO Sky Li reflects on the challenges Clearfield Envirotech were faced with when striving for excellence within the recycled plastic industry.

Q. Could you give us a bit of background about Clearfield Envirotech?

Clearfield Envirotech’s specialism is in creating the highest quality compounds and recycled polymers for use in the manufacture of new packaging and products.

Through clever innovation and process development, we are proud to have established solutions for one of the critical waste challenges of our time; converting plastic waste back into a valuable raw material and thereby diverting as much waste plastics as possible from landfill.

Our extensive range of PCR compounds provide a comparable, yet cost effective, alternative to virgin plastic.

Q. Why launch a business that is already highly competitive not only in the UK but also in Europe?

One of the main fundamental reasons for launching Clearfield Envirotech came from having owned and successfully developed 99p recycling, which gave us access to the highest quality plastic scrap or feedstock available.

For many plastic recyclers throughout the UK finding the feedstock that suits each customer’s requirement is challenging. You must consider the price, consistency and logistics before the material enters the site. Sourcing the best plastic feedstock guarantees a consistently high-quality product and gives us an edge over the competition.

Q. What are some of its recent investments?

Clearfield Envirotech’s investment in its plastic recycling facility has been extensive; not only in purchasing the latest high-quality compounding and filtration equipment available, but also in bringing together a knowledgeable team of experts. This commitment to excellence as standard allows them to tailor products to suit each individual customer’s requirements.

The use of recycled polymer has a number of environmental benefits which include, reduced pressure on natural resources and the associated energy consumption from raw material extraction and the development of a more sustainable supply chain.

Additionally, incorporating recycled polymers can improve a company's public image and meet consumer demand for more environmentally responsible products.

Q. Why should customers choose Clearfield Envirotech?

When it comes to our suppliers, we have a dedicated team that takes care of and handles each one personally. This enables us to build longstanding relationships with all our suppliers. Our ever-expanding customer base has faith in our products.

The industry is becoming more about people dealing with people and that’s something we take pride in here. We tailor our products to suit each customer’s requirements whether that be through colour, or more technical requirements. Every effort is made to ensure that the customer has confidence in our products before they even place an order.

Q. How is the company contributing to a circular economy?

Clearfield Envirotech is making significant strides in environmental conservation by effectively processing and repurposing various materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Diverting tonnes of waste from disposal sites, reducing the strain on natural resources and minimising environmental pollution and contributing to a circular economy. Their commitment to innovation in recycling processes ensures that they are at the forefront of environmental stewardship, making a tangible impact on reducing carbon emissions and conserving energy.

Q. Finally, where do you see Clearfield Envirotech in 5 years?

We have a longstanding mission, to reduce the strain on natural resources and minimise environmental pollution. Every piece of plastic diverted from landfill and incineration is a great achievement in which we all take pride. With not only consistent investment in recycling systems and technology, but also our multitalented staff here, we have laid the groundwork for years to come.

With the spotlight on plastic and the effect that incorrectly discarded plastic has on the environment, I believe our message is clear to all.