Driving me K-razy: our automotive materials highlights ahead of K 2022

With e-mobility an ever-looming reality, it’s no surprise that automotive is set to play a massive role at K 2022. Dave Gray, head of content at InterplasInsights.com and British Plastics & Rubber, looks ahead at some of the drivers of innovation to expect at this year’s K Show.

Recycled grades on Rubber Street

Returning to its spot on ‘Rubber Street’ at K, Kraiburg will show its new post-industrial recycled (PIR) TPE grades for car interiors. The new grades contain up to 38% recycled material, derived from post-industrial waste acquired from third party businesses.

Kraiburg will show its new post-industrial recycled (PIR) TPE grades for car interiors.

Applications for the new grades include anti-slip mats, floor mats, soft components in cup holders, fixation elements, and other designs requiring a hardness range between 60 and 90 Shore A. Kraiburg is also bringing its universal post-consumer recycled (PCR) TPE, containing up to 41% recyclate. The firm says the compounds are available in “natural colours” as well as in the grey colour characteristic of recycled plastics (which can be dyed as needed). The firm says the mechanics of these recycled-content grades “are in no way inferior to that of standard solutions”.

Foam party in Hall 6

Sabic, meanwhile, will introduce its latest line of PP compounds for foam injection molding (FIM). The new mineral-reinforced Sabic PPc F9005, PPc F9007 and PPc F9015 grades are being marketed for use in automotive interiors with complex geometries, such as door panels and trim, seat and trunk cladding, A/B/C/D pillar covers and center consoles.

The back of an inner tailgate trim part that is foam injection moulded with Sabic’s PPc F9005 grade.

The company says the compounds could help resolve aesthetic issues for foamed interior parts, removing streaking and swirling in low-gloss textured (grained) surfaces. Talc filler in these grades acts as a nucleator that promotes the generation of finer bubbles, which contribute to a consistent surface appearance, according to Sabic. Custom colouring is available.

According to a cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment study (pending third-party review), the new materials can help OEMs lower carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by as much as 15 percent.

Different grades have been developed for various foam moulding techniques – and the choice of technique can have an impact on final part weight. Short-shot moulding, which uses the same tooling as an injection moulded part, can reduce weight by up to 10 percent, according to the Sabic.

PPc 9007 is formulated for short-shot FIM and low-impact applications. Core-back moulding, which requires part redesign and new tooling, can lower weight by as much as 30 percent. Both Sabic PPc 9005 and PPc 9015 grades are formulated for core-back moulding and deliver medium stiffness and impact.

LSR for the car

Momentive Performance Materials meanwhile will bring new liquid silicone rubber (LSR) grades for under-the-bonnet and other automotive applcations.

NL6830FR and NL6850FR, both in dark gray, meet the UL94-V0 flammability requirements at 1 mm thickness. With Shore A hardnesses of 35 and 45, respectively, Momentive says they “combine balanced yet very good mechanical properties with low compression set”. Possible applications include seals in the intake area of combustion engines, collective seals and O-rings, for example for use in sensor technology and in the drive area of electric vehicles requiring flame resistance.Also new on the stand will be Silopren LSR 2725/40, which is a further iteration of the firm’s self-lubricating LSR grade. This one is designed for applications where engineering plastics are overmoulded – to add integrated sealing or damping, for example.

The product works in three stages. During moulding, an initial adhesion to the substrate takes place. Full adhesion is then achieved during subsequent storage at room temperature. While this is happening, a migration process takes place, which gives the LSR surface its self-lubricating property, which benefits the onward assembly.

High strength and battery power

Design & Function The Lanxess stand will have a strong focus on e-mobility.

Lanxess’ is another of the players with a focus on electromobility at K 2022. Joining the group’s Tepex brand of continuous fiber-reinforced composites, will be a new line based on recyclates or bio-based raw materials. One grade in the new range is Tepex dynalite Scopeblue 813, which has just gone to market and is produced from flax fibers and polylactic acid.

The group is also developing new products for the EV charging infrastructure where high temperature resistance and electrical insulation are needed. New to the Lanxess offer is a halogen-free flame-retardant and hydrolysis-stabiliSed PBT (polybutylene terephthalate) compound for high-voltage connectors.

Show me the light

Rohm will showcase its polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) brand Plexiglas, including its latest development, a moulding compound called Plexiglas Optical HT, which has been design for high long-term service temperatures in lighting applications such as lenses for high-performance LEDs and long light guides. The firm will also demonstrate solutions for car taillights – increasingly a part of the brand identity for many automakers, as well as compounds for vehicle fronts.