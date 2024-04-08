Ensuring quality beyond the injection moulding process

BP&R sat down with Gabby Day, communications manager at Pentagon Plastics, to discuss Pentagon's post-moulding procedures for adding features, maintaining quality control, and alignment with sustainability goals.

× Expand Pentagon

How does Pentagon Plastics' experience with "filled and unfilled thermoplastics" translate into benefits for their clients (e.g., wider material selection, better product performance)?

Pentagon has been processing high engineering grades of thermoplastic materials for more than fifty years and the use of fillers greatly increases the choice of materials available to our customers and can provide advancements to the final function of the finished product.

Materials with glass filler offer benefits of improved strength, structural rigidity, and dimensional stability. Glass-filled nylons also have lower moisture absorption and are therefore less prone to taking in moisture compared to unfilled nylon, which can help ensure greater dimensional stability and reduce the risk of part failure in high-humidity environments. Material selection is largely based on the parameters surrounding the end use of the plastic component and the environment in which it will be used. The versatility of thermoplastic materials is advancing all the time which offers customers and their design engineers a wealth of options.

We are also using materials with carbon or steel fillers that make them semi-conductive. This can be useful in environments where static electricity can be an issue, providing Antistatic & ESD protection, preventing electrostatic discharges. Some conductive plastics are also used in Electromagnetic Shielding, reducing EM interference.

Pentagon’s breadth of processing knowledge delivers multiple benefits to customers, sound material advice within the design stage coupled with optimal mould tool design that is aligned with specific material behaviours and properties. Our optimised injection moulding processes allow for manufacturing efficiencies that lead to repeatable quality products delivered with efficient lead times.

Have you encountered any recent advancements in plastic materials that have significantly impacted your approach to injection moulding?

In line with the modern environment and the hard focus on sustainability within the polymer industry, the current crop of recycled materials that are available are much better than the products of a few years ago. Benefiting from much greater consistency allowing for a repeatable process in the moulding machine. This in turn increases our confidence in offering them as an alternative to traditional virgin polymers. This is particularly attractive to customers who want to be more environmentally sustainable or are simply looking for ways to reduce costs on high-volume parts. Although our approach to injection moulding remains consistent this advancement in recycled material options does enhance the polymer industries offerings.

In terms of Pentagon's process Beyond the Mould, could you walk us through the process of post-moulding and how you ensure quality throughout?

Processes beyond the mould are secondary operations to the injection moulding of the part, usually carried out for component features that are not compatible with the moulding process but are necessary to the finished product or to keep some of the initial cost out of the mould tool. This includes things such as drilling or insert fitting, milling, trimming and light assembly. Within the department quality checks take place every 1-2 hours whereby sample components that are being worked on are taken by the quality inspectors, checked, and measured using equipment such as co-ordinate measuring, callipers, micrometres, pin/thread gauges, and custom-built product specific jigs or gauges.

The results are then recorded and monitored; this enables the quality team to see if overtime any changes have occurred and maintains consistent accuracy of post moulding operations. The strict quality processes allow us to capture, report and rectify any quality concerns before they become an issue that may impact fulfilment of a customer order.

Pentagon Plastics recently acquired a Deltron CNC Coordinate Measuring Machine from Vision Engineering. Could you elaborate on the specific features and functionalities of this equipment and how it will contribute to your quality assurance processes?

Pentagon operates under ISO9001:2015 standards spanning both mould tool manufacture and plastic injection moulding and quality is vital throughout our manufacturing processes. The recent investment in to the Deltron CNC Coordinate Measuring Machine advances our quality process to the next level for mould tool manufacture. The compact machine brings high level measurement accuracy and repeatability directly to the shop floor allowing the technicians to check their own work at every stage and to produce extensive reports when required. Saving measurable amounts of time on the existing manual processes this state-of-the-art technology will predominantly be used for electrodes, cores, cavities, and other tooling components it will deliver greater accuracy for quality checking. The investment will support the reduction of tool manufacturing lead times and reduce the additional resources for reworking or remaking items.