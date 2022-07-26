First look: the new materials launching at K 2022

As K 2022 looms ever nearer, Dave Gray gives a whistle-stop tour of just some of the new materials and additives destined for the next generation of plastic processing.

Everyone loves a freebie

Momentive will present the third generation of its LTC-LSR (Low Temperature Cure Liquid Silicone Rubber) at K 2022. This new liquid silicone rubber cures at even lower temperatures than the development grade presented at Fakuma 2021.

× Expand Momentive’s new LTC-LSR will be used to produce thick-walled, translucent tea light holders – the perfect romantic freebie for your significant other...

Momentive will be demonstrating the processing of the new LTC-LSR at its stand on a Victory 100-120 injection moulding machine from Engel. In this process, a fully automated mould with cold runner and valve gate system from ACH Solution will be used to produce thick-walled, translucent tea light holders as giveaways that resemble cut glass in appearance – the perfect romantic freebie for your significant other...

Feel the heat

Brüggemann will introduce new additives for polyamides, including BruggolenTP-H2062 and TP-H2217, new metal- and halogen-free heat stabilizers for reinforced and unreinforced polyamides in electrical and electronic applications. TP-H2217 is particularly suitable for heat-stabilising halogen-free flame retardant polyamides. These will be suited to polyamide materials for e-mobility, offering electrical neutrality and long-lasting heat resistance at 180°C.

Renewables for construction

Borealis has announced that it’s planning to showcase a project with heating and plumbing supplier Uponor, whereby the groups have teamed up on what they claim is a world-first: cross-linked polyethylene (PE-X) pipes based on renewable feedstocks.

× Expand Borealis and Uponor have teamed up on what they claim is a world-first: cross-linked polyethylene (PE-X) pipes based on renewable feedstocks

The resulting PEX Pipe Blue is also accredited by mass balance accounting under the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC PLUS) scheme.

Using Borealis’ ‘Bornewables’ polyethylene derived from second-generation natural resources, such as waste from pulp production or residues from food processing oils, the new PEX Pipe Blue products reportedly offer a carbon footprint reduction of up to 90% when compared to conventional fossil-based PE-X pipes.

Solvay’s surface stabilizers

Solvay will be showing off its latest launch - UV-C stabilizers, designed to protect surfaces against damage resulting from sterilisation via UV-C light.

× Expand Sterilisation via UV-C light has become more commonplace as a result of the COVID pandemic, but frequent exposure can cause polyolefin degradation, discoloration and micro-crack formation.

The method of sterilisation via UV-C light has become more commonplace as a result of the COVID pandemic, but frequent exposure can cause polyolefin degradation, discoloration and micro-crack formation.

The stabilizers can be used in polyolefin applications, including medical equipment in operation and patient rooms, aircraft and shared vehicle interiors, and sporting venues.

New chemistries for old processes

At a pre-K event in Rotterdam, additive specialist Palsgaard announced it will use K 2022 to launch a new anti-fouling additive for use during the PP and PE polymerisation process – dubbed Einar 981 – which it claims replaces existing chemistry.

Static build-up during polymerisation can cause fouling of the reactor wall. The new additive, which can be used at low concentrations, works to remove this effect, helping PP and PE producers maintain the cooling efficiency of the reactor.

The group is positioning the new product as an alternative to the ethoxylated amine chemistry currently used. Einar 981 is supplied as a clear, pumpable liquid for use in existing dosing systems. The active compound is a polyglycerol ester (PGE) blend of fatty acids derived from RSPO certified sustainable palm oil.

Plastics for (and from) recycling

Some of the key players will focus on new solutions in plastics for (and from) both mechanical and chemical recycling processes at the show.

Covestro will be promoting its new collaboration with Zurich-based bag company Freitag, which the firm hopes will lead to “unlimited recycling of truck tarps”, using thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) from Covestro. At the end of their useful life, the tarps are to be chemically recycled and used for new tarps or other products. Freitag expects it to be a few years before bags made from the tarps are mass-produced, but plans to put a first prototype on a truck as early as this year.

Another collaboration has resulted in a technology for recovering core raw materials from PU mattress foam – Covestro is calling it ‘Evocycle’. The core components to be recovered are polyols and the isocyanate TDI. The precursor is recovered from the TDI, and both raw materials can be reused for the production of new foam after reprocessing. It’s another project in its infancy, with results being tested in a pilot plant in Leverkusen.

In terms of mechanical recycling, visitors to Covestro’s stand can expect to see an increased focus on monomaterial solutions for simplified material separation – part of the wider ‘design for recycling’ trend being seen across the industry. BASF will also touch on the subject of mechanical recycling. One of the new innovations on display at its stand will be IrgaCycle, a new range of additives that are targeted at recyclers and compounders making resins that incorporate recycled content. The difficulties associated with post-consumer and post-industrial content range from processability to thermal- and weather-resistance. The new additives are designed to resolve these issues. They were officially introduced late last year, and are based on BASF’s antioxidant and light stabilizer technologies. The range includes products for packaging, automotive and construction applications.