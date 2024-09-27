Gaining a competitive edge, sustainably

Editor Rebekah Jordan explores the sustainable advantage plastics manufacturers must achieve if they are to remain competitive.

By definition, sustainability means operating in a way that maintains or improves the needs of future generations. But for manufacturing companies, it also means reducing energy consumption whilst maintaining a balance between quality, economic viability and operational efficiency. As such, companies are putting their efforts into developing innovative solutions that offer energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly practices, without compromising on their promise.

One way this can be achieved is through temperature control solutions where keeping waste to a minimum is the main goal. We’re seeing the likes of ICS Cool Energy and Wittmann committing to advanced temperature control systems that minimise energy waste, prevent overheating and ensure that energy is used only where it’s needed. Couple this with automation integration and manufacturers can adjust healing and cooling processes based on real-time conditions. Not to mention predictive maintenance that can identify potential equipment failures before they occur, and thus, prevent any energy losses ahead of time and avoid production delays. Wittmann’s software, for example, tracks key figures for each production cycle which includes the associated CO2 emissions. This is calculated from the energy consumption and the amount of raw material processed.

Another area that is driving sustainable change in moulding processes is the implementation of renewable energy. LightManufacturing is just one of the companies that is shifting away from fossil fuel reliance and replacing it with solar energy. The company’s SRM innovation uses a field of sun-tracking mirrors that concentrate sun rays onto a rotating mould. As a result, the plastic is successfully heated and moulded without a single drop of fossil fuel energy. What’s more is that these systems can use solar power even during periods of low solar irradiance or high energy demand.

Finally, with increasing pressures on the UK plastics industry, material selection is another area that’s being explored, especially on the supplier’s side of the chain. By proactively encouraging their customers to switch to alternative materials, customers won’t feel obliged to follow the ‘we’ve always used this material, so will only use this material.’ In turn, suppliers can approach customers with renewable resource options that provide traceable origins and verifiable carbon footprints. After all, the environmental value of a product is only as good as its source.

The plastic manufacturing industry is at a crossroads. With sustainability no longer an option, companies seeking long-term success must demonstrate a genuine commitment to alternative practices.