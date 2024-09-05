Getting to GRIPS with the latest in sustainability and plastics

Innovate UK Business Connect UK Circular Plastics network founder Sally Beken and British Plastics Federation sustainability manager Helen Jordan talk to Interplas about sustainability, the future of plastics and why the two organisations chose to partner on an upcoming conference.

Q. What do you think the most pressing issues are today regarding sustainability and plastic?

HJ: For many years now, plastic has been in the spotlight – understandably. But it is important that there is a focus on the sustainable use of plastic – backed by sound science. A key part of this is how it is managed at end of life and ensuring there is the infrastructure to enable effective recycling but also considering higher up the waste hierarchy as well. A big piece of our work at the BPF involves explaining the benefits – and necessity – of the material and the many opportunities plastic offers in terms of reaching sustainability and net zero goals, including product preservation and light-weighting - but also its key role in renewable energy.

SB: Plastic is a versatile material but it has to be used and managed correctly — it has to be dealt with appropriately when products are no longer needed. We rely upon it for medical devices, packaging, electronic technology, transport, packaging, to provide green energy – and so much more. Using plastic where it is needed while minimising the amount that ends up in landfill or as energy from waste remains the focus of many organisations today. It’s about getting the balance right and making changes based on data-driven evidence.

Q. Will reuse play a big role in a more sustainable future, in your opinion?

HJ: It is likely to play a bigger role than it does today, particularly with the targets in the Plastic Packaging Waste regulations (PPWR) which, although not directly applicable to the UK, are still likely to have an impact. However, it still faces many challenges and it is hard to understand the precise form it will take. Reuse or refill systems need to have a lower environmental impact than single use options, while also being convenient and addressing hygiene and safety concerns.

SB: It is important to respect the waste hierarchy – and reuse sits above recycling. But, as mentioned already, numerous factors need to be overcome for a reuse system to be viable on a large scale. There is a lot to be done to change consumer behaviour/acceptance of new systems and the move to reusable packaging needs to be a just transition that benefits all. Finally, reusable packaging itself should be recyclable at the end of its life – it will not last forever.

Q. Explain the story behind GRIPS.

HJ: After various discussions, the BPF and Innovate UK decided to partner on the 2024 event, as we thought the expertise and audience of our two organisations could help the event to evolve. Sustainability is only growing in importance. To underscore the event’s place as a hub where industry and academia meet, we are holding the event at the University of Sheffield (hosted by the Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures). There will be around 60 speakers at this one-day event, spread across three rooms.

SB: For many organisations wanting to make plastics more sustainable there is often a lack of understanding about the rest of the supply chain. It’s this broad understanding that underpins effective system change — and what better way for us to undertake knowledge transfer than get these people in the same room discussing change? GRIPS is an event and the acronym stands for Global Research and Innovation in Plastics Sustainability. It was first held in 2021 as a virtual exhibition. It had 186 speakers and 3,106 registered to attend from around the world. It was organised and run by Innovate UK KTN (now Innovate UK Business Connect), supported by UKRI and hosted by the UK Circular Plastics Network.

GRIPS was held again as an online event the following year and attracted 2,000 people. In 2023 it was held as an in-person conference, with three separate conference streams. Around 1,000 people attended.

Q. What’s unique about GRIPS 2024?

HJ: GRIPS really brings together a diverse range of people interested in sustainability and plastics. This year’s event is being supported by the Worshipful Company of Horners due to a generous gift from Jane Williams, in memory of her husband David Williams, a former president of the BPF and past Master of The Worshipful Company of Horners. The event is also being kindly sponsored by Plastics Europe. This has meant the event remains completely free to attend. There will also be a small number of exhibitors. If you are interested in supporting this event, please contact the BPF events team.

SB: The breadth of GRIPS is what makes it really special. So much is covered at a single event that it is a great place to learn about the latest developments when it comes to plastic recycling, improving sustainability for plastics manufacturers or embedding sustainable thinking into companies. We also have a broad audience, including manufacturers, NGOs, students, academics and government representatives. People can register to attend online too – so it has global reach. However, we will only be livestreaming talks from the main conference hall. So, we encourage people to attend in person if they can. I find it’s a fantastic event for networking and becoming system aware!

GRIPS 2024 takes place 19 September at Sheffield University’s building The Wave. If you wish to learn more about GRIPS 2024, visit iuk.ktn-uk.org/events/grips-2024