HASCO H4400 / ... Hot Half: Built to Perform

As moulding applications become more technically demanding, the role of reliable tooling partners has never been more important. For HASCO UK, providing high-quality components and supporting customers with its expertise are two top priorities.

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In today’s competitive injection moulding industry, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, maintain consistent quality and shorten production lead times.

At HASCO UK, the focus is not only on supplying high-quality components, but also on delivering the technical expertise and responsive local support needed to help moulders optimise performance and maintain production stability. Through advanced hot runner technology, innovative additive-manufactured solutions and dedicated UK-based technical support, HASCO continues to help customers improve productivity and process reliability across a wide range of industries.

Local technical support that adds real value

For injection moulders, production downtime can be extremely costly. Rapid access to technical expertise, replacement components, and process support is therefore essential. HASCO UK has built its reputation on providing responsive local service combined with deep engineering knowledge of hot runner systems and mould technologies.

From initial project discussions through to installation support, maintenance and troubleshooting, the HASCO UK team works closely with customers to ensure optimum hot runner performance. Whether supporting new tooling projects or improving existing mould systems, the emphasis remains firmly on process stability, efficiency, and long-term reliability.

This local presence gives UK moulders direct access to technical specialists who understand the challenges faced on the shop floor. The availability of spare parts, heaters, thermocouples, nozzles and maintenance support within the UK helps minimise downtime and ensures faster response times when issues arise.

Beyond component supply, HASCO UK also supports customers with advice on gate design, thermal management, material flow optimisation and hot runner configuration. This collaborative approach allows moulders to improve part quality, reduce reject rates and achieve more stable production processes.

Innovation in hot runner technology

Alongside technical support, HASCO continues to invest heavily in hot runner innovation, helping customers meet the increasing demands of modern injection moulding.

One example is the HASCO Streamrunner system, developed to improve melt-flow efficiency and thermal balance in the hot-runner process. By optimising flow paths and reducing pressure losses, Streamrunner technology helps deliver more stable processing conditions, improved filling behaviour and greater consistency across complex moulded parts.

Another major innovation is HASCO’s Shadowfree additive-manufactured hot runner technology. Using advanced additive manufacturing techniques, HASCO can produce highly optimised internal geometries that would not be possible using conventional machining methods. This allows improved thermal control, optimised melt flow and greater design flexibility within the hot runner system.

The benefits are significant. Improved temperature management reduces the risk of cold spots, material degradation, and inconsistent filling, while also supporting better surface quality and dimensional stability. Additive manufacturing also enables engineers to rethink traditional tooling limitations and create more efficient hot runner solutions for increasingly demanding applications.

These innovations demonstrate how HASCO is combining modern engineering technologies with practical moulding requirements to deliver measurable performance improvements for customers.

H5055/… Filter delivers measurable production benefits

HASCO’s focus on innovation also extends to process optimisation components, including the latest H5055/… hole filter technology.

A strong example of the filter’s performance is its successful introduction at Magnetfabrik Bonn, one of Germany’s leading magnet manufacturers. Producing approximately 78 million magnets annually for high-tech industries, including automotive applications, the company operates under extremely demanding quality standards where contamination control and process stability are essential. Magnetfabrik Bonn has trusted HASCO products for decades and recently introduced the new H5055/… hole filter into production after extensive in-house testing.

The stainless-steel H5055/… filter features more than 1,000 angled holes designed to optimise melt flow while reducing shear and pressure loss. Compared with conventional filter systems, the innovative geometry enables significantly improved throughput while maintaining excellent filtration performance.

The filter removes contaminants from the material compound before they can enter the moulding process. These contaminants can include material from packaging, grinding residues from recyclate processing, or even fragments from machinery components — all of which can negatively affect product quality.

During practical production trials, Magnetfabrik Bonn reported injection pressure reductions of approximately 20% after implementing the H5055 filter. This improved flow behaviour through the mould and hot runner system while also contributing to improved component quality and more stable processing conditions.

The filter also demonstrated excellent durability and ease of maintenance, with reduced wear and simplified cleaning procedures during operation. The company was sufficiently impressed by the results that it has now begun a phased conversion of its production to the new H5055 technology.

For HASCO, the success of the H5055 filter reflects the company’s broader philosophy of combining engineering innovation with practical customer benefits. By improving melt quality, reducing pressure loss, and supporting more stable processes, the filter helps moulders achieve greater production reliability and higher part quality.

Supporting the future of injection moulding

As injection moulding technology continues to evolve, manufacturers increasingly require partners capable of delivering not only high-quality components but also technical expertise, innovation, and dependable support.

Through its UK technical service, advanced hot runner systems, additive-manufactured technologies and continuous product development, HASCO remains focused on helping customers improve productivity, process stability, and product quality.

Whether through Streamrunner technology, Shadowfree additive-manufactured hot runner solutions, or the H5055 filter innovation, HASCO continues to demonstrate how engineering expertise and customer-focused support can deliver real manufacturing advantages in an increasingly competitive industry.