High-quality training matters

The Polymer Training & Innovation Centre, part of the City of Wolverhampton College, is equipped with machinery from ENGEL, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Negri Bossi, Yizumi and KraussMaffei (among others), as well as lifting and ancillary equipment and PICAT II process simulation software.

Training is available to employees at all levels, from an introduction to moulding to advanced processing techniques. They can learn how to programme and operate different machines, while developing a systematic approach to fault investigation and resolution through a simulator setup.

The centre also offers IOSH, NEBOSH and NVQ health, safety and environmental qualifications, as well as a Level 3 polymer training apprenticeship with over 40 apprentices from various organisations and industries currently on-programme.

The apprenticeship – which can be funded through the apprenticeship levy – comprises seven modules and culminates in a final work-based project and in-depth end-point assessment.

Andrew says, “In order to future-proof the plastics industry, there’s a need to develop the skillset of the next generation of employees. Having the opportunity to get hands-on experience with industry-standard equipment not only enhances technical skills but also motivates staff by enabling them to keep pace with developments and acquire the latest industry knowledge.”

He concludes, “We are proud to partner with leading organisations in the sector to drive innovation, support ongoing research and development and help shape the future of polymer processing.”

