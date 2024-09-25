How PV Recycling is managing end-of-life solar panels

Following PV Recycling's announcement of its recycling process that addresses the entire lifecycle of solar energy systems, editor Rebekah Jordan spoke to the company about the advantages of specialised solar panel recycling compared to disposing of them in general electronic waste streams.

Q. What are the key environmental and economic benefits of specialised solar panel recycling versus disposal in general electronic waste streams?

By setting up a specialised solar panel recycling line, businesses can drastically reduce their environmental impact. Solar panels contain valuable materials like silicon, silver, copper, and aluminium, which can be recovered and reused. In contrast, general e-waste streams often result in these materials being lost or inadequately recovered, leading to resource depletion.

Whilst solar panels contain hazardous materials including silver, lead, arsenic and cadmium, disposal in general waste streams risks these toxic substances leaching into the soil and groundwater, posing health and environmental risks.

In economic terms, solar panels contain valuable materials that can be recovered for revenue streams and reintroduced into the market. The implementation of human-centred recycling lines also opens up the opportunity for new job roles at recycling facilities nationwide.

Q. What are some innovations that have enabled you to reduce reliance on CO2-intensive equipment?

Moving away from traditional, resource-intensive methods, we have developed a bespoke recycling process that reduces carbon emissions, employs more people, and ensures that all materials are reintegrated into the manufacturing chain.

By setting up a specialised recycling line that prioritises human involvement over machinery, we have successfully significantly reduced reliance on CO2-intensive recycling equipment. This works by increasing the use of humans throughout the recycling process, such as segregation, in an industry where automation and heavy machinery are the norms.

Q. How do you ensure that the recovered materials meet the quality standards required for reintegration into the manufacturing chain?

Each batch of recovered material undergoes comprehensive testing to ensure it meets the rigorous standards required by the solar manufacturing industry. This includes purity tests to verify that recovered materials, such as silicon and metals, meet or exceed industry standards.

We have also implemented a closed-loop recycling system that allows recovered materials to be directly reintegrated into the solar panel manufacturing process. This ensures that our recycled materials are not only of high quality but also specifically tailored to meet the requirements of the photovoltaic industry.

Q. How are your recycling operations contributing to the local economy, such as through partnerships with suppliers or support for community initiatives?

Although we have not yet launched any community initiatives, our recycling operations are already making a positive impact on the local economy. We work closely with a network of UK-based suppliers and logistics companies, ensuring that our services create jobs and support businesses in the region.

By partnering with local waste management and recycling facilities, we help stimulate the circular economy, reducing the environmental footprint of solar energy while keeping the benefits close to home.

Q. How does the energy and resource input required for recycling compare to the environmental impact of producing new panels from raw materials?

It takes approximately 6 tonnes of scarce natural resources to produce one tonne of photovoltaic silicon. For aluminium, recycling saves up to 95% of the energy compared to mining and refining new aluminium, while recycling glass uses about 30% less energy than making new glass from sand and other raw materials.

Through human-centred recycling approaches, we can drastically reduce carbon emissions from the recycling process. These statistics present the key benefits of producing solar panels from recycled materials, rather than extracting virgin resources at demand.

Q. What are the main challenges in scaling up solar panel recycling to match the growing solar energy market?

Scaling up solar panel recycling to meet the demands of the expanding solar energy market involves several challenges. One key issue is maintaining a balance between expanding recycling operations and preserving job opportunities over mechanical processing. Ensuring that recycling initiatives continue to provide employment opportunities is crucial.

Another significant challenge is adapting to advancements in solar panel technology. Recent innovations in panel manufacturing, such as the development of perovskite-based materials that can be applied as thin films, are leading to panels with fewer component parts. If these new panels use materials like plastic films, the recycling process will need to evolve accordingly.

As solar panels become more advanced and varied, the recycling industry must also innovate to keep pace with these changes. The recycling processes of the future will need to adapt to new materials and technologies to effectively handle the evolving design of solar panels.