Injection moulding explainer video: Two shot moulding, and the importance of packing pressure/time

What’s the difference between injection pressure and packing pressure? How does the speed and pressure impact the final part in injection moulding? And how does two shot moulding work?

×

This video explains the importance of key parameters in the injection moulding process, including packing pressure. Failing to set the correct packing pressure for the part being produced can cause major part defects.

This video also gives an overview of two shot moulding, substrate materials and the process for moulding single parts with multiple materials.

This video was created and provided by Hymid, an injection moulder based in Torquay. To find out more, visit hymid.co.uk.