Injection moulding explainer video: How injection speed affects the final part

In injection moulding, injection speed refers to the rate at which the molten plastic is injected into the mould.

Setting the correct injection speed on the machine is an important parameter which can have major impacts on the finished part. For example, if the injection speed is too fast, the finished product can suffer from gas traps, burning and flashing. If the speed is set too slow, the part can be left unfinished as a result of the plastic cooling and setting before it has filled the entire mould.

Watch the video to see how injection speed can impact part quality.

This video was created and provided by Hymid, an injection moulder based in Torquay. To find out more, visit hymid.co.uk.