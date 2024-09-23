Is your process cooling system operating optimally?

If you’re interested in understanding the performance of your process cooling system, consider these key questions:

Is it consistently cooling?

Does it maintain the proper flow?

Is there a risk of overheating?

Eurochiller offers services for chiller refrigeration systems aimed at helping you assess and optimise performance. One option available is the #chillerCHECK, which provides insights into your system’s health without any upfront costs.

The #chillerCHECK can be completed in about 10 minutes and does not disrupt production.

How it works

An engineer will perform a visual inspection of the entire process cooling system, including the chiller and any ancillary equipment. The inspection covers several factors, such as equipment condition, capacity, ISO compliance, flow rates and potential leaks. After the assessment, customers will receive a written report outlining areas for potential efficiency improvements and energy savings, along with any compliance issues.

Even small changes based on this assessment can lead to long-term financial savings and reduced production costs.

The evaluation process begins with a detailed look at customers' current systems. Following this, a proposal can be created that includes forecasts for energy and cost savings, as well as return on investment schedules.