Let's get this (trade) show on the road

Editor Rebekah Jordan compares merits of both large-scale trade shows and smaller industry events, highlighting the unique value each format offers to both companies and attendees.

I’ve done my fair share of trade shows during my time as editor of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, BP&R’s sister publication, but recently I've come to appreciate the unique vibe of smaller-scale events.

Trade shows are manic - as anyone who’s ever been to one can confirm – with back-to-back meetings, large distances between halls and giving your pedometer a run for its money.

But smaller, one-day events offer a more focused atmosphere for direct networking with industry peers and hands-on experiences. And that’s exactly what I saw when I attended the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Roadshow a couple of weeks ago.

While I’ve been familiarised with automation and robotics advancing the pharmaceutical industry, I’m equally impressed to see similar advancements taking shape in plastics.

From AI sorting of food-based plastics to pick-and-place robots in injection moulding, manufacturing companies can offer real-time monitoring, improved lead times and seamless integration. These elements are becoming non-negotiable in our modern world where instant communication and accurate error predictions are needed to maintain high productivity and efficiency.

And this is exactly what Sumitomo (SHI) Demag showcased; an all-electric IntElect injection moulding machine in its first-ever supersized roadshow truck, along with several new digital solutions designed to enhance processing transparency and machine availability.

On a personal note, the event was organised in such a way that felt valuable to attend – a point that Dave Raine explores further. The interactive sessions, driving simulations (and the unexpected bonus of winning a race around Silverstone Circuit) made the event feel more like a day out.

But don’t get me wrong, because trade shows offer something that smaller events can’t. Across vast halls and a plethora of industry experts, trade shows offer a unique blend of networking, innovation and education that direct shows simply can't match.

These types of shows provide a comprehensive snapshot of an entire industry, not just one corner of it. And this is expressed across various activities from keynote speeches, to panel discussions, workshops and product demonstrations adding layers of value to the event.

The scale of trade shows also enhances networking opportunities attracting thousands of attendees from different sectors. As industries continue to evolve, the value of both these types of events remains significant. Both trade shows and smaller events are valuable in their own right depending on the needs of the visitor, but both play a key role in maintaining interest, innovation and numbers in the industry.