Magog maximises value with screw and barrel solutions

In this Q&A with Magog Industries, general manager, Michael Bate discusses the importance of tailored solutions for screw and barrel components and how Magog is meeting the evolving needs of plastics processors.

Q. How have advancements in materials science impacted screw and barrel design and performance?

Polymer Technology advancements continue at an ever-increasing pace, materials being developed or modified for more challenging applications, and the requirement to make plastics more environmentally acceptable results in increasing types and grades.

As a screw and barrel manufacturer, we know that simply offering standardised components will not meet each customer's unique processing or production requirements. This means that as a company, we must ensure all our sales and technical staff are encouraged to attend trade shows and industry innovation conferences to keep aware of developments and specifically how newer types and grades of polymers process. Thus, we can offer the right solutions for our individual customers as they continue to develop their own range of products. Another important aspect of our development as a technology-leading supplier is establishing and building long-term relationships based on mutual trust and confidence with polymer manufacturers, material suppliers, as well as our end-user customers.

In terms of specific challenges and opportunities, we put great emphasis on researching alongside our supply chain partners. We work closely with some of the most innovative surface technology companies to find solutions that are technically appropriate for providing improved wear and corrosion resilience, increasing the service life of components as well as optimising processing.

Q. What trends are you seeing in terms of customer demands and requirements?

As I have mentioned the use of plastics is far from reducing, however, this is bringing additional challenges. The challenges our customers face vary quite dramatically on a case-by-case basis, however, we can summarise these in a few groups.

With the increasing use of glass filler, high use of recycled materials and newer plastics, the abrasive wear characteristics on both screws and barrels have changed, meaning that some traditional heat treatments are less effective. To counter this, we provide a range of alternative surface treatments to provide optimum protection for a given type and grade of plastic being processed.

Recent developments in polymers derived from alternative biobased materials rather than fossil-based ones require a full understanding of the processing and material flow characteristics in the extrusion and plasticising units we supply. An important aspect of our customer service is having a thorough understanding of the types and range of materials they intend to run on the screws and barrels we supply and the machinery they have installed. Referring to our emphasis on knowledge and experience within our sales and technical staff, we are able to interpret our customers’ needs and provide the best solutions.

The optimum design for the individual materials and installed equipment, relevant wear and corrosion resilience, and being able to provide ongoing service support are the customer needs we aim to meet.

We are acutely aware of the technological and environmental demands within the industry which are driving innovation in materials and higher rates of recycled polymer."

Q. How do your solutions differ for high-volume production vs specialised, small-batch processing?

Being an end-user supplier, we know that each of our customers has some unique requirements either with regard to their processes; materials, rates, or production; type of machinery, plant configuration.

It is vitally important that we approach each new project with the same level of interest and commitment whether that be a small manufacturing / development project or a high-volume large-scale manufacturing line.

Our internal processes are designed to give us the flexibility both in terms of how we interact with our customers and how we manufacture our products.

We use a range of machines in the manufacturing of our screws and barrels. Maintaining manufacturing efficiencies with our operations means that we can provide the competitive pricing and manufacturing lead times our customers require.

Q. How do you determine when refurbishment is more cost-effective than replacement?

With modern highly efficient manufacturing technologies, the actual cost difference in manufacturing new compared with component refurbishment can be close. This is one reason why when we are evaluating the suitability of refurbishment of screws, in particular, we address all aspects when assessing worn or damaged parts.

A thorough assessment including accurately measured dimensional checks, visual identification of any localised wear and non-destructive stress checks is carried out.

Once all the inspection report is completed, we evaluate repair work and costs. In some instances, this can be further broken into full factory refurbishment where components would be returned to their original, or in some cases higher, specifications and dimensions, or to a serviceable standard which would include a reduced scope of rework. The size and complexity of the component are also a consideration when making the recommendations. Many times, localised non-standard repairs are necessary such as washout in flight or sides or damaged drive splines - these are, again, identified.