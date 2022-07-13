Minimising the risk of temperature control equipment summer downtime

By: Dave Palmer, general manager for the UK and Ireland at ICS Cool Energy

While the UK wasn’t really renowned for heatwaves, nearly every year a number of days see spikes in temperature upwards of 30°C, putting additional strain on the temperature control equipment at manufacturing sites across the country. With these temperatures often exceeding the nominal specification for a plant’s temperature control equipment like process chillers, cold storage and air-conditioning or HVAC units, those sites without a contingency plan are subject to extensive equipment failure and production downtime equivalent to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Here we profile some of the main culprits to production downtime, and how manufacturers can future-proof their temperature control equipment – and their productivity – against the effects of unplanned summer downtime

1. Overloading and under-specification

One of the chief causes of temperature control system failure is overloading of mechanical elements – particularly the compressor – to the point at which they can no longer deliver the level of cooling demanded. This often occurs because the nominal specification for the process cooling system’s maximum working temperature was too low.

2. Ageing equipment

While a chiller has an anticipated working life of between eight to ten years, it may drop to six or seven years if mechanical process cooling is required around the clock. Like any piece of plant, a chiller will deteriorate over time and while it may be able to handle temperatures at the higher end of the nominal specification during its intended working life, it may not be the case once these years have passed.

3. Overlooking water management

Poor cooling fluid quality is a major factor in system downtime that often goes under the radar. While mechanical failings that occur in extreme temperatures will become immediately obvious, if the process cooling fluid becomes contaminated or strays too far either way on the pH scale then it will quickly start to degrade the system’s internal workings. Overlooking regular testing will see a deterioration in a system’s heat transfer properties which will only worsen in periods of intense loading.

4. Staff overheating

While a worker is only as good as their tools, if the temperature control equipment is struggling to cope with the effects of a heatwave, it’s highly likely that the people are too. Failing to invest in appropriate ambient air cooling for the wider working environment is a sure-fire way to see productivity dip when the temperature rises. Just as your body is unlikely to stand up to the same physical demands as it could 15 years ago, the same goes for a chiller. Ultimately temperature control equipment is designed to operate effectively for a set amount of time, and continuing to put it under great strain once that time has elapsed is likely to result in costly downtime. Specifying to a maximum working temperature that is attainable for 360 days a year may seem like a viable way of keeping costs down, but it is the potential downtime caused by five days of temperature spikes that is likely to add enormous cost to manufacturers, both in terms of remedial work and production loss

Short- and long-term solutions

Given the heightened risk of production downtime posed by seasonal temperature spikes, manufacturers need to be aware of both the short and long-term options available, which will see them – and their plant – through these tough times unscathed and on track with production.

Tactical and preventive measures

Any number of small issues or flaws go unnoticed during periods of small-to-medium loading; yet, more often than not come to light under the strain of overloading, and ultimately result in breakdowns. Conducting a thorough service in advance of temperature spikes can ensure any potential red flags are identified and the necessary remedial work undertaken.

Also, be prepared. Understanding where the risks lie makes it much easier to find a Plan B. Conduct a site and operations audit to and make sure all the information is recorded, alongside any power or utility requirements, and that the information is made available to all those who require it. Should a crisis occur, information at your fingertips is key to ensuring downtime is kept to a minimum and business recovery possible, therefore keep hard copies of the plan throughout the building.

With a site assessment complete and all details recorded, it is then possible to agree on what contingency equipment is required with your back-up equipment supplier, as well as an activation plan. Remember to check whether your supplier can activate your plan 24/7 – there’s no point having a contingency plan in place if they can only be contacted Monday to Friday between 9am and 5:30pm.