Moulding the minds of the future

Editor Rebekah Jordan explores the triumphs of the plastics industry as well as the areas for further progress if it is to mould the minds of the future.

Nothing brings people together like the spirit of music and sunshine (though in Britain, dry weather might be a bit of a gamble!)

The pandemic certainly pushed us all behind a screen filled with virtual events, but they never quite beat the energy of seeing innovation in action and catching up face-to-face.

Plastribution offers a refreshing break from the formality of corporate events. Our cover story in this issue delves into the company’s vision for the Festival of Polymer Innovation – a chance to bring people from all backgrounds of the plastics sector together. The upcoming festival will host a ‘Mainstage’ for industry leaders as well as up-and-coming talent – reflecting a strong sense of industry collaboration regardless of experience.

In the words of Phil Little of Plastribution Group: “It’s amazing to see that industry gatherings have made such a strong resurgence in the post-pandemic years, particularly as I remember murmurings at the time that virtual events and conferences would become the new norm. Happily, I think it’s clear to see we’re all still human and there’s a desire for real-world social interaction!”. Check out this story on pages 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, the plastics manufacturing and engineering industry has experienced a noticeable decline in interest from younger generations. Our conversation with Glyn Ogden from Chess Plastics looks at the increasing issue of attracting young talent in the plastics moulding scene, despite the success of apprenticeship programs.

Though on a more positive note, PMMDA’s chairman Dave Raine discusses the power of sponsorship for talented, academic individuals. Dave’s column reflects how a student design competition win launched the career of a successful CEO.

“Apprenticeships are a theme I continue to champion as a solid and sensible method of replenishing the talent pool in the plastics industry, and anyone who comes into contact with them should consider themselves a mentor and role model[…],” Raine explained.

All in all, this move from traditional conferences to a more dynamic setting is certainly an intriguing one. Fostering collaboration in a fresh format may not only reignite the passion for innovation but also create a space for mentorship – spreading veteran knowledge among the curious.

But this journey is just one piece of the puzzle. Engagement is one thing, but the industry should be providing young minds with the confidence, support and direction they need to adapt to its ever-evolving landscape if they want to mould the minds of the future.