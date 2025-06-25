Labotek GB, Ferlin & Plastipak: A fruitful collaboration

In this Q&A, Richard Hird, UK Sales Director at Labotek GB, and Andy Hodgkins, Operations Director at Plastipack, reflect on the latter's recent and ongoing upgrade of their material handling and blending equipment.

[RH] Please tell us about Plastipack and what you do.

[AH] Plastipack Ltd is an independent manufacturer of energy-saving bubble cover materials for swimming pools and water storage applications. Based in the UK, we supply bulk quantities of our products in roll form to fabricators across the globe. These fabricators cut and weld the material into custom covers for end users, including swimming pool owners and industrial or agricultural water storage operators. Our products are designed to reduce energy consumption and operational time, offering sustainable solutions for managing swimming pools and water reserves. With growing global concern over water scarcity and the UN identifying water preservation as central to climate change adaptation, our products play a key role. By significantly reducing evaporation, they help conserve this vital resource.

[RH] What were the key considerations and aims when investigating the feasibility of the investment program?

[AH] We were focused on ensuring the solution was cost-effective, future-proof, and had readily available spare parts. Additionally, we required a supplier who could be flexible enough to align with the seasonal nature of our business.

[RH] Why were these important to your company?

[AH] Reliability and long-term value are essential for us. Our operations are seasonal, and any delays in availability or compatibility can disrupt production. Future-proofing ensures that our investment remains relevant and effective as our processes evolve.

[RH] Whose equipment do you use & why?

[A] Historically, we’ve used a combination of Ferlin and FASI equipment, originally supplied with our extruders.

[RH] How long have you been working with Labotek & Ferlin?

[AH] We’ve had a working relationship with both companies for over ten years.

[RH] What was important to you when selecting your partner for the material conveying and blending equipment?

[AH] It was crucial that our partner had a deep understanding of our manufacturing methods and equipment. We needed a cost-effective, innovative solution that would seamlessly integrate with our operations.

[RH] What innovations did they present that will assist you in controlling and monitoring the process?

[AH] They implemented the latest Gravimix dosing system, which they tailored to fit the challenging physical layout around our extruders. Additionally, they integrated the Ferlin Bridge software, which allows us to monitor each hopper in real time—down to the second if needed—and access detailed analytical data remotely.

[RH] What have been the surprising beneficial results of the new equipment installations?

[AH] We’ve seen a noticeable improvement in our margins due to more accurate material dosing. The ability to monitor usage in real time means we can make immediate adjustments, significantly reducing material waste.

[RH] I understand that you have made a substantial investment in the overall efficiencies of the factory. What can you tell me about it?

[AH] We’ve taken several steps to increase efficiency. For example, we’ve installed custom insulation jackets on our extruders, which reduce startup time. We’ve also upgraded all shopfloor and warehouse lighting to energy-efficient sensor LED systems. The next major project to improve efficiency is the introduction of shop floor monitoring software to provide real-time data on production so we can hunt down waste in our processes.