PMMDA at 60

From a small group of industry leaders to one of Britain’s longest-standing associations, PMMDA’s legacy continues to live on. This year marks 60 years of supporting both its members and the wider industry through ever-evolving market conditions.

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Sixty years ago, a small group of industry leaders came together with a shared vision: to create an association that would represent machinery suppliers, encourage collaboration and support the growth of the UK’s plastics industry.

On 1 June 1966, the Plastics Machinery Distributors Association (PMDA) was officially incorporated. Just days later, the first committee meeting confirmed the Association’s first President, F.G. Willinger, alongside Honorary Secretary C. Hamilton, Honorary Treasurer P. Flatter and Assistant Secretary Miss V.J. Page.

From its original office in London’s Moorgate, the foundations were laid for what would become one of the UK’s longest-standing industry associations. Looking back through those first committee minutes, it’s remarkable how relevant the Association’s original purpose remains today. While the industry has transformed beyond recognition, PMMDA’s commitment to bringing people together, promoting professionalism and supporting its members has remained constant.

Today, as PMMDA celebrates its 60th anniversary, it’s an opportunity not only to reflect on our history but also to recognise the people, companies and partnerships that have shaped both the Association and the wider polymer machinery industry.

GROWING ALONGSIDE THE INDUSTRY

Few industries have evolved as dramatically over the past sixty years as plastics manufacturing.

From the hydraulic injection moulding machines of the 1960s to today’s highly sophisticated electric and hybrid technologies, the pace of innovation has been extraordinary.

Automation, robotics, digital connectivity, Industry 4.0 and sustainability have transformed manufacturing, while legislation, customer expectations and skills development continue to shape our sector’s future.

PMMDA has evolved alongside these changes. Originally established as the Plastics Machinery Distributors Association, the organisation later became the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association, reflecting the growing role of UK manufacturers within its membership and the changing nature of the industry itself. Throughout every stage of that journey, the Association has continued to adapt while remaining true to its founding principles.

MORE THAN JUST A TRADE ASSOCIATION

Looking back through historic PMDA literature, members were encouraged to look for the PMDA symbol as a mark of quality, dependability and service. Even then, the benefits of membership included networking opportunities, market statistics, health and safety guidance, legal advice, industry training and the exchange of knowledge between members. Many of those same benefits remain just as relevant today.

PMMDA continues to provide market intelligence, networking opportunities, industry representation and technical collaboration, helping members navigate an ever-changing marketplace.

Through initiatives such as the Service Managers Group, regular statistics meetings and partnerships across the wider plastics industry, the Association continues to provide a platform where businesses can share knowledge, discuss common challenges and work together for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

A LEGACY BUILT BY PEOPLE

While technology has changed dramatically over the last six decades, the greatest strength of PMMDA has always been its people. The Association has been guided by generations of Presidents, committee members and volunteers who have dedicated their time to supporting the industry. The President’s Chain of Office, engraved with the names of those who have led the Association over the past sixty years, stands as a lasting reminder of the people whose commitment has helped shape PMMDA into what it is today. It’s those relationships, friendships and shared experiences that continue to make PMMDA unique.

OUR MEMBERS’ PERSPECTIVE

As part of our 60th anniversary celebrations, we asked members what PMMDA means to them. Darren Herron, General Manager, Sepro Group UK, says, “Having worked with PMMDA over many years, it has always been one of my go-to sources for industry information and guidance. One of its greatest strengths is bringing members together to discuss common challenges and industry issues. Working together is always better than working alone. PMMDA has played an important role in making our industry stronger over the years, and I hope it continues to do so for many years to come.”

Nigel Smith, CEO at TM Robotics, expands on this, “Although TM Robotics is a relatively recent PMMDA member, the Association has already proved invaluable as a forum for understanding the UK and Irish plastics machinery market. The statistics meetings, market data and discussions around industry trends provide members with a clear picture of what is really happening across the sector. As PMMDA celebrates its 60th anniversary, its role as a focused industry body remains as important as ever. It brings together the people and companies shaping the polymer machinery industry, while keeping key topics such as technical development, health and safety, legislation and market trends firmly on the agenda.”