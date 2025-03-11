Q&A: Artec 3D reveal its plastic industry predictions for 2025 and beyond

At the beginning of 2025, we got the opportunity to ask Andrei Vakulenko, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) of Artec 3D, about the company’s predictions relating to innovations in the plastics industry for this year and beyond. Vakulenko goes on to highlight that further efficiency improvements should be expected, emphasising waste reduction and management. Additionally, the plastics industry may turn towards more on-demand production and digital part inventories if more significant improvements in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) materialise as expected.

× Expand Artec 3D Artec 3D's Montenegro facility.

While discussing how the plastics industry may evolve in the future, Vakulenko mostly stuck to technological developments that could influence the sector rather than trends. However, they did reiterate that the industry “has always been driven by efficiency, but as production becomes more intricate, ensuring high precision while reducing waste is becoming increasingly important.”

So far in 2025, both waste management and recycling have been two hot topics. Just under two and a half months into the year, there have already been countless news stories relating to new partnerships and innovations in the waste sector.

3D scanning, photogrammetry, and AI developments impacting plastics moving forward

Naturally, the 3D scanning specialist pointed out that the technology is helping manufacturers tackle waste issues. Vakulenko believes that 3D scanning offers users “better ways to inspect, refine, and even rethink the way plastic components are made.” He went on to outline other key technological developments, like surface reconstruction and reserve engineering, that could aid the industry in the future.

“One key advancement is high-resolution surface reconstruction, which allows for far more detailed and complete scans than before, without requiring new hardware. This is particularly valuable when working with delicate plastic components, where even small defects can impact performance. Reverse engineering is also becoming faster and more reliable, helping manufacturers iterate designs more efficiently.”

Last year, Artec 3D launched its Artec Studio 19 which featured improved photogrammetry capabilities. Now, driven by AI, scanning glossy or semi-transparent plastics is even easier, as explained by Vakulenko below:

“Another shift is happening with AI-driven photogrammetry, which was introduced in Artec Studio 19. Traditionally, scanning glossy or semi-transparent plastics has been tricky, as reflections and translucency interfere with data capture. AI-powered photogrammetry helps tackle this issue, by reconstructing these surfaces with greater efficiency, so manufacturers can work with challenging materials more easily.”

× Expand Artec 3D AS19 using AI photogrammetry.

Emphasis on waste reduction, and how to get there

AI and automation are two areas expected to see growth in the coming years, especially if AI gets smarter and automation gets quicker. Vakulenko added that if the improvements continue as expected “we’ll likely see more manufacturers, especially smaller businesses, shifting towards digital part inventories and on-demand production.”

At the beginning of this article, efficiency and waste management featured as two of the plastics industries’ main priorities looking forward to the future. Vakulenko believes that if companies adopt technologies like 3D scanning, photogrammetry, automation, and AI, there should be “fewer wasted materials, leaner supply chains, and more adaptable manufacturing processes, all of which are becoming increasingly important in a changing industry.”