Key Highlights:

In July, Malvern-based Talisman Plastics merged with the Merriott Group in order to offer enhanced manufacturing and service options to customers throughout the Midlands, South East and South West.

For some years now, the UK’s manufacturing supply chains have been reshoring their supply chains from overseas suppliers, with trends such as ‘localisation’ and just-in-time supply increasing appealing to many electrical OEMs.

Talisman is capable of the design and production of the most challenging electrical and electronics projects – a recent overmoulding of a complex PEEK connector being a case in point.

Back in July, Malvern-based Talisman Plastics merged with the Merriott Group in order to offer enhanced manufacturing and service options to customers throughout the Midlands, South East and South West.

Talisman Plastics managing director Shaun Champion said: "Both companies and all our three manufacturing sites now have great synergies and complementary technology in order to deliver fresh benefits and products to the UK’s electronic and electronic industries."

Merriott group managing director Andrew Lawrence added: "Both of our companies have also historically been major suppliers into the electrical and electronics sector. We are keen to position ourselves for this to continue into the future."

Expand Merriott-Talisman Compression moulded electrical insulator

For some years now, the UK’s manufacturing supply chains have been reshoring their supply chains from overseas suppliers: This contraction continues to develop - and the electrical sector is no exception - with trends such as ‘localisation’ and just-in-time supply increasing appealing to many electrical OEMs and manufacturers in various UK regions.

Champion noted: "Covid 19 has perhaps put paid to the days of extensive travel and overseas business but the need to meet suppliers and source in-depth expertise still remains."

He added: "One of our new group sites – now in Rochester, Kent - was specifically established post war for the production of electrical insulation components and materials. We thus have a 75 year pedigree in electrical component production, including a proprietary range of electronic insulators."

The Crewkerne site also has a long history of producing electrical mouldings and continues to produce thermoplastic injection, thermoset injection and composite compression mouldings. Production includes injection moulded smoke detector bases with encapsulated metal tags and also red spot fuse gear mouldings. "We are able to produce composite moulded components in a very wide range of sizes - from a few grams to over 10 kilos," Lawrence explained. "Side Ram and Transfer Ram compression moulding presses also allow us to design and produce parts from small insulators for the electronics industries through to large circuit breaker mouldings weighing up to 10 kilos. Electrical parts made with composite materials do not warp, shrink, or expand and have very high fire resistance, insulation and strength properties."

Turning to the West Midlands, Talisman is capable of the design and production of the most challenging electrical and electronics projects – a recent overmoulding of a complex PEEK connector being a case in point. This theme continues through to other Talisman work in automotive lighting, coating, printing and finishing systems for many electrical based products.

The new group services now include: Design, Development & Prototyping; Tooling Design & Manufacturing; Raw Material Selection Advice; Injection, Compression and Composite Moulding; CNC Routing and Ultrasonic Welding; Assembly & Post Moulding Finishing & Printing; Delivery & Storage.

Lawrence continued: "We really believe that we are now able to offer the complete package of services for new and existing customers in the electrical and electronics sector."

Champion concluded: "I encourage all UK electrical manufacturers to contact us directly and put our new abilities and services to the test. We look forward to being of service to you!"