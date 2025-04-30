Review: K 2025 Düsseldorf - UK Press Launch

To be invited to the UK press launch of K 2025 was already a huge honour, but learning that it would take place on the 38th floor of the Gherkin in London? That took the excitement to a level I was yet to know!

× Expand Trade Fairs

One positive thing about this iconic building is that you don’t need to navigate Google Maps to perfection to find it. It stands out against the City’s beautiful backdrop – you just need to look up! And that’s what me and Mandy did – staring at the sky, waiting to be mesmerised by its grandeur.

As I was approaching, I had the urge to pinch myself multiple times in case it was by any chance a dream. Now that I had enough time to process that it wasn’t, I can (hopefully) write a good review to do justice to it and the wonderful event we attended.

After security, we headed towards the lift, jumping into the wrong one (if you’ve read the BP&R at PRS Europe review in our latest issue, you’ll know we’re no stranger to taking the wrong means of transport). Off the (right) lift and onto another one, we finally entered the Searcy’s Private Dining suite and yes, it did hit me then.

London is stunning in any weather, but sunny London has a charm that not many places can match. We took in the views (and a couple of selfies), made acquaintances with the other guests and then proceeded to find the toilets because rumour has it, the best views were there. And they were indeed!

The event opened with a welcome speech by Stuart Whitehill, Director of International Trade Shows Link Ltd (ITSL), followed by BPF Director-General Philip Law’s thoughts on the K Show and why it’s worth attending.

They left the floor to K Show Director Thomas Franken, who presented us with some numbers from the last edition of K in 2022. He also gave an insight into the current global plastic production, which is estimated to amount to 400 million tonnes in 2023. 17 million of these tonnes are littered yearly, which is undoubtedly a worrying figure.

This is why shows like K are so crucial. It reminds us all that plastic waste is a valuable resource, but not enough is being done to recycle it (only 3% of plastic waste is recycled worldwide). K 2025 motto is: The Power of Plastics: Green – Smart – Responsible.

He explains that Green refers to the importance of the circular economy, Smart the power of digitalisation and AI and Responsible the focus on investing in young professionals. The lack of skilled workforce is a pressing issue across Europe, and that’s because of plastics’ bad reputation. Opportunities are overlooked, and the industry is suffering from it. This is why K will host a new Start-up Zone – a platform for young people and companies to share their ideas.

Other Specials will include the Circular Economy Forum, the Science Campus and Rubber Street. There will also be a ‘Plastics Shape the Future’ special show, offering in-depth discussions and an opportunity to network. The event will launch the ‘Women in Plastics’ initiative to draw attention to the barriers women face in the industry and attract a more diverse group towards the sector.

Thomas’ presentation was followed by (possibly) one of the best meals I’ve ever had – the undisputed highlight was the pineapple tart with a coconut sorbet. I’ll leave it there for you.

This attendance confirmed that yes, I will definitely need some comfy shoes, but most of all K is set to be an incredible event and I can’t wait to see it with my own eyes.

By Giulia Daniele & Mandy O’Brien