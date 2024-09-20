SKZ stands for the safety of pipe systems

Key Highlights:

SKZ offers a wide range of tests to ensure drinking water products meet stringent quality and safety standards, covering mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties.

SKZ provides certifications according to national and international standards, such as WRAS, to facilitate market approval and ensure product compliance.

The centre offers solutions for product development, testing, and certification, including combined tests, expert advice, and support for international approvals.

The SKZ in Würzburg has established itself a reputable institutions for the testing and certification of products that come into contact with drinking water. With its many years of expertise and the use of the latest technologies, the SKZ guarantees the quality and safety of plastic pipe systems that are used in various applications, particularly in the drinking water sector. The importance of these services cannot be overstated, as products that come into contact with drinking water must meet the highest standards of hygiene, safety and durability.

Comprehensive testing to ensure quality

SKZ offers a wide range of tests to ensure that products meet the strict requirements. Mechanical tests include load tests that check the strength and durability of the pipe systems under various conditions. Thermal tests simulate temperature changes to assess the resistance of the products to heat and cold. Chemical tests, in turn, examine the reaction of the materials to different chemical substances that may be present in drinking water, and ensure that no harmful substances can enter the water.

These tests are of crucial importance, as they ensure that the pipe systems are not only functional but also have a long service life. Particularly in the area of drinking water supply, it is essential that the materials do not corrode or be otherwise compromised so as not to endanger the health of consumers. Therefore, the SKZ places particular emphasis on ensuring that the tested products meet the highest standards.

Certifications according to international standards

In addition to testing, SKZ also offers certification according to national and international standards. These certifications are crucial for the market approval of products, as they provide proof that the products meet legal requirements. Certifications such as those according to WRAS (Water Regulations Advisory Scheme) are particularly important for products to be launched in the UK. They guarantee that the products meet the strict British regulations and can therefore be used safely in drinking water applications.

The WRAS certificate is particularly important proof of the quality of products that come into contact with drinking water. It certifies that the tested materials do not release any substances that are hazardous to health into the drinking water and can therefore be used without concern. Compliance with these regulations is of great importance for companies that want to market their products internationally. The collaboration with the service provider In Compliance, based in Unna, Germany, which specialises in international product approvals, enables the SKZ to provide its customers with comprehensive support, even with complex approval procedures.

In Compliance has in-depth knowledge of WRAS guidelines and is in direct contact with the relevant authorities in the United Kingdom. It takes over the preparation of the application documents and the coordination of the scope of testing before SKZ carries out the actual testing. This close cooperation between SKZ and In Compliance ensures that all requirements for successful certification are met.

Combined testing and customised solutions

A particular advantage for SKZ customers is the option of having combined tests carried out. This involves combining different test specifications, which not only saves time but also results in significant cost advantages. SKZ experts work closely with manufacturers to develop customised solutions that are tailored to the specific requirements of the respective products. This enables companies to bring their products to market faster while ensuring the highest quality standards.

The close cooperation between SKZ and the manufacturers also extends to the continuous improvement of the products. Through the regular exchange of experiences and insights, new findings can be incorporated directly into development and production. This leads to a continuous further development of the pipe systems, which meet the current requirements and regulations and at the same time increase the safety and efficiency of the products.

A key aspect here is the sustainable design of the products. In times when the protection of the environment and resources is playing an increasingly important role, SKZ relies on environmentally friendly materials and production processes. The tested pipe systems should not only be durable and safe, but also contribute to environmental protection. The use of recycled materials and the optimisation of production processes can minimise the ecological impact of the products without compromising quality.