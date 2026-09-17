Step into the future: Manufacturing meets the virtual

Scenic landscapes, immaculately kept houses that look straight out of a showcase website and a team of enthusiasts who warmly welcomed me into their immersive world. I am sure it doesn’t get much better than this.

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Mersus Technologies offers a glimpse into the future of manufacturing, but only if you dare to keep an open mind. All it takes is a VR headset and the guidance of an expert team, whether you’re picking up freshly moulded parts or reaching for the emergency stop button. By the end, you’ll want more than just to operate an injection moulding machine; you’ll want to be part of the action.

[GD] Please talk me through how Mersus Technologies came about and what drove the need for the technology.

[GA] My co-founder, Dermot Condron, and I founded the company. When we left college in 2012, there wasn’t much work, so we decided to set up a company as a one-stop shop for mobile devices, video, animation, websites and related services. The animation and video side of the business gradually grew. Around 2015, Dermot suggested that we could use computer gaming technology to create animations in a virtual environment.

As we’ve developed the technology and carried out projects, we’ve seen the return on investment and the benefits it can deliver across manufacturing. There are also significant resource savings. By moving activities into a virtual environment, you no longer need the physical materials required for conventional training. For example, we’ve developed fire-safety applications that have been used in UK offices to help people practise using extinguishers virtually rather than discharging them inside an office environment.

[GD] What have you learned from delivering these projects?

[GA] We’ve seen significant results, including reductions in training time of up to 80%. Another major benefit is confidence. When someone is standing in front of a multi-million-pound piece of machinery, there can be anxiety. By moving the learning process into a virtual environment, you can remove much of that anxiety. People can understand cause and effect, gain confidence and learn a machine’s different functions. When they eventually get in front of the physical machine, they already understand how it works.

One of the challenges comes after the software has been delivered. The rollout can be difficult because there’s considerable pressure on the internal people responsible for championing an innovative project. Companies need to recognise that some resources and budget are required to support the rollout after delivery. That’s often where projects can fall: the technology gets put on a shelf rather than being fully integrated into the organisation. For a project to be successful, you need three things: the customer’s domain expertise, the technology that we bring to the table and the funding to deliver it.

[GD] How can VR training help address the skills shortage in manufacturing?

[GA] The technology is driving the speed and velocity of manufacturing output higher and higher. Humans are having to keep up with that pace, and the traditional methods of training simply aren’t adequate anymore. Productivity is rising because of advances in artificial intelligence, automation and other technologies. Traditional training channels, apprenticeships and established methods can’t necessarily develop skills quickly enough to match that rate of change.

Moving training into a virtual environment makes sense for several reasons. It enables self-paced learning while being a medium that the next generation is already comfortable with. You’re no longer restricted to a training room either. The mobility of the technology is a major advantage, and it can be much more engaging than simply watching a video. Simulation isn’t new – aviation has been using it for decades – but VR is now becoming much more affordable and scalable. You can introduce multi-user experiences and multilingual capabilities, for example. The applications are potentially boundless.

[GD Is cost still a barrier to adoption?

[GA] The upfront cost of developing bespoke experiences can certainly be significant, which is why we’re increasingly trying to productise our experiences. We’ve done that successfully with our polymer training. When we started, we had eight modules; that’s now grown to 13 and is heading towards 23. Anyone signing up can access a growing library of courses covering materials, machine set-ups, issues such as shorts and flashing, and how to address them.

The idea is to continue growing that library and make the technology increasingly affordable and accessible. Large multinational companies can often afford to develop their own solutions. We’re particularly interested in smaller operations that can’t afford to send key operators away for weeks of training with a third-party provider.