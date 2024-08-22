Sumitomo (SHI) Demag revs up productivity at Silverstone

Key Highlights:

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s Roadshow showcased the company’s latest next-generation machinery, along with an array of digital solutions designed to supercharge efficiency and output for plastics manufacturing

The goal in mind was to deliver the latest tech directly to customers, showcasing the growing importance of productivity and digitalisation in the plastics industry.

Hardie Polymers discussed the benefits of a robust raw material policy, with productivity savings possible from specification, stock levels and lead times to name a few.

Dave Raine, MD of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK, gives an introductory talk.

BP&R was invited to the England pitstop of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s Roadshow. Held at the very fitting Silverstone Circuit, the event showcased the company’s latest next-generation machinery inside a megatruck parked right by the racetrack, along with an array of digital solutions designed to supercharge efficiency and output for plastics manufacturing. This event was the penultimate leg of a long 27-stop tour across Europe, accumulating over 10,000 miles, which also saw the locations of TUS Athlone, SDIE Limerick, this stop (Silverstone GP Circuit) as well as the National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland (NMIS), near Glasgow.

Joined by industry leaders like Hi-Tech Automation, Hardie Polymers, Mouldshop, Piovan, Flegg Projects, Close Brothers Asset Finance, In-Touch Monitoring, Sedulo and Ricoh UK, the event’s theme was #NextStopProductivity. The goal in mind was to deliver the latest tech directly to customers, showcasing the growing importance of productivity and digitalisation in the plastics industry.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's All-Electric IntElect Injection moulding machine.

Other presentations from the attending industry partners highlighted key productivity improvements in machinery, robotics and connectivity. For example, Jack Ferguson, Hardie Polymers' technical sales manager, gave a presentation on achieving productivity savings through correct material selection.

According to experts in engineering polymers, collaborating with raw material suppliers at the beginning of a project can maximise efficiency savings. To illustrate their point, Jack shared a case study that demonstrated the benefits of swapping glass-filled nylon for glass-filled PP resulting in substantial cost savings among other advantages.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s spotlight

During the event, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag presented its vision for the future of sustainable manufacturing and the transformative power of digitalisation and connectivity.

Packed inside the mobile space was a 75 tonne All-Electric IntElect Injection moulding machine in action, boasting over 75% in energy savings. Area sales manager Ashlee Gough, demonstrated the machine's energy efficiency, precision and speed whilst also covering the advantages of activeMeltControl (aMC) – an adaptive, fully automatic control process integrated into the IntElect’s control system. The aMC allows for improved process stability, continuity, reduced scrap and material consumption. Digital tools rounded out the offering, with myAssist - a digital assistant providing real-time support and guidance - and myConnect - a cloud-based platform for networked remote machine support and optimisation.

Winning the race together

Achieving peak productivity is a team sport. That is why the event wasn’t complete without its variety of industry partners each sharing their unique examples and successes from digital solutions. Jack and Isy Ferguson, for instance, represented Hardie Polymers, a Glasgow-based polymer sourcing company celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Focusing on the importance of material selection, they discussed the benefits of a robust raw material policy, with productivity savings possible from specification, stock levels and lead times to name a few.



Meanwhile, Hi-Tech Automation centred on the power of automation and robotics; how smart manufacturing can optimise processes and unlock new levels of efficiency. On display, they showcased a vision-guided robot cell handling small components with awkward geometries. Managing director, Gary Probert, led talks on the benefits of accuracy and precision in robotic tools. There are few boundaries to handling different shapes reassured the Hi-Tech director, affirming that with seamless integration between the camera, robot, mould and machine, most handling configurations are feasible.

Elsewhere, InTouch Monitoring, a software solution designed to provide control over manufacturing processes, presented the advantages of real-time visibility and remote monitoring on the manufacturing floor. They touched on data analysis, predictive maintenance and integration allowing for a holistic view of operations. By providing actionable data and insights, InTouch Monitoring showed how it is driving businesses to make data-driven decisions, reduce costs, and improve product quality.

More than just a showroom

Being held at the prestigious Silverstone Circuit – a place that has seen the victories of F1’s Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the venue provided a fitting backdrop, mirroring the industry’s drive for speed and efficiency in injection moulding. Not to mention, the roaring high-performing race cars revving in the background.

Beyond the machinery, the event was packed with interactive activities including driving simulations to practicing rapid F1 tyre changes – as well as a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime track experience. N.B. It was my lucky day!

Final thoughts

While the UK hosts world-leading research institutions and tech hubs, the widespread adoption of these technologies in manufacturing has faced many challenges in adopting digital solutions. Therefore, it’s great to see events like these with real-world examples and live demonstrations helping to grow awareness of the benefits of digitalisation, so the UK and Ireland can keep pace with European counterparts.