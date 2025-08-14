The business end of belongingness

Like many industry counterparts, we’re a relatively small team. But as a collective, we discuss, accept, enjoy and learn from our differences and shared interests.

× Expand Jo Davis

Many may question the business value of being inclusive. What is the return on investment for the costs associated with supporting visa applications, providing safe spaces, investing time in learning sign language, or any other expense for fostering a diverse and safe workspace?

Sometimes, it’s important to view these aspects through a different lens. There are financial benefits, although they may not be immediately apparent on a spreadsheet. In my opinion, not adopting a tolerant approach comes at a high price, both in terms of actual expenses and the hidden costs associated with high churn levels and the time spent managing and resolving workplace conflicts. Not to mention the stress and lost hours navigating potential discrimination claims.

There are so many pieces to this puzzle. Well-being is among the first things candidates look for when applying for new roles. Inclusion impacts wellbeing, and vice versa. Given the limited WFH opportunities in manufacturing, it’s increasingly important to find other ways to enhance the overall experience we offer as businesses. Then, we should use industry platforms to share what is working with each other. And equally what’s not.

Recruitment and retention remain ongoing challenges in our sector, especially when hospitality and tech offer great benefits, flexible working and cool workplace vibes. If we manufacturers cannot ensure our people feel safe and welcome, the toll is even greater isolation. This would result in lower productivity, fewer staff candidates and higher stress.

Being curious about each other encourages team members to feel proud and show respect for themselves. Speaking from experience, inclusivity is a side hustle born from a genuine interest in colleagues. Emotional safety is closely intertwined with this. Regardless of people’s differences, most want to feel that they are heard, respected and feel safe communicating, especially with their managers.

Yet, we continue to navigate this obstacle course. We watch people battle to fit societal norms. We applaud burnout like it is a badge of honour when we can all benefit from more collaboration, a heavy dose of listening and thoughtful choices. How else do we work through 8D problems on the factory floor? Given our expertise in problem-solving, manufacturers should be leading the charge.

Of course, we can make all the right noises to adhere to legislation. Anyone can. But where does that sit with the moral code? We don’t need more stigmas or targeting underrepresented groups to advocate for real change that can support our business growth. We need a diverse workforce to keep moving the dial in the right direction.