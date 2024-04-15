The evolution of rubber in automotive manufacturing

Key Highlights:

Since the late 19th century, rubber has played a fundamental role in the development and advancement of vehicle technology, safety and performance.

Advancements in rubber technology have led to the creation of more sophisticated rubber compounds and manufacturing techniques that could be tailored to meet the specific demands of automotive applications.

Synthetic rubber emerged as a response to the limitations of natural rubber, including its availability and performance under extreme conditions.

Rubber has been a key material in the automotive industry for over a century. Since its inception in the late 19th century with the creation of pneumatic tyres, rubber has played a fundamental role in the development and advancement of vehicle technology, safety and performance.

Sealing solutions specialist Seals Direct explores how the versatility of rubber has allowed it to become one of the most important materials in automotive manufacturing. The company also looks at advancements in rubber technology, particularly the development of synthetic rubber, and how these changes have had a positive impact on automotive design and performance.

Rubber Tyres

The use of rubber in automobiles started with the tyre. John Boyd Dunlop's invention of the pneumatic rubber tyre in 1888 marked a significant shift from the metal wheels of early cars. The pneumatic tyre, with its air-filled natural rubber construction, provided a level of shock absorption and road grip that made driving safer and more comfortable. Although a significant improvement compared to metal alternatives, natural rubber wore out relatively quickly and became hard and brittle in cold temperatures.

This initial application by Dunlop influenced a series of advancements in tyre technology by other manufacturers. This included extending longevity, performance under various road conditions and resistance to wear and tear. These efforts led to the development of specialised tyres, including those designed for specific weather conditions and high-performance sports vehicles.

Diversification of applications

By the mid-20th century, engineers and designers began to recognise the potential of rubber beyond the tyre. It was quickly integrated into various other parts of the vehicle to enhance performance, safety and comfort.

One of the key areas where rubber made a substantial impact was in vibration control systems. Engine mounts, made predominantly of rubber, were introduced to absorb and dampen the vibrations produced by the engine. This not only reduced the noise and discomfort felt inside the vehicle but also minimised wear on both the engine and the chassis. This use demonstrated how a material could simultaneously improve the driving experience and prolong a vehicle's lifespan.

Beyond the engine, rubber also found its way into suspension systems. Bushings and dampers made from rubber were developed to absorb road shocks and help contribute to a smoother ride. The flexibility of rubber was ideal for these applications, providing the necessary give and durability under the stress of constant movement.

Rubber was further adopted in the production of various automotive seals and gaskets throughout the vehicle. These rubber components played an important role in preventing leaks, reducing interior road noise and safeguarding sensitive parts from exposure to external elements. From seals around doors and windows that kept out water and wind to the gaskets in the engine that helped contain oils and gases, rubber ensured the proper functioning of almost every part of a vehicle.

Predating the development of synthetic alternatives, these components were historically manufactured from natural rubber which demonstrated high tensile strength and elasticity. Seen as the most accessible and practical material for various automotive parts, the qualities of natural rubber were ideal for the less sophisticated rubber components associated with early automotive vehicles. Natural rubber was also relatively easy to process into various shapes and forms, allowing for versatility in application.

Advancements in rubber technology

The advancements in rubber technology significantly influenced the automotive industry allowing for the creation of more durability products that offer enhanced performance. Over the decades, these advancements have led to the creation of more sophisticated rubber compounds and manufacturing techniques that could be tailored to meet the specific demands of automotive applications.

One of the major breakthroughs was the development of synthetic rubber. This innovation emerged as a response to the limitations of natural rubber, including its availability and performance under extreme conditions. Synthetic rubber varieties, such as styrene-butadiene rubber and EPDM, offered improved resistance to abrasion, heat and ageing. This was particularly beneficial for tyre production, where these properties allowed for longer tyre life and better performance.

Further advancements were seen in the formulation of rubber compounds by incorporating additives like carbon black and silica. Manufacturers were able to significantly enhance the qualities of rubber to improve tensile strength, temperature resistance and elasticity. This enabled a wider range of automotive applications.

EPDM is now extensively used to manufacture most rubber extrusions for automotive applications. As EPDM has excellent resistance to weathering, UV, ozone and varying temperatures, it can be used around doors and window without risk of degrading. It can also be used for under-the-hood applications due to its resistance to heat and chemicals.

The 21st century has seen a continued focus on sustainability, with research into bio-based rubbers and recycling processes. The use of renewable rubber materials in automotive applications is part of a broader industry trend towards sustainability. It aligns with increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and the industry’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and dependence on non-renewable resources.