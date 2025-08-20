The importance of understanding cleanliness for high-quality welds

Measuring and controlling organic contamination prior to welding is essential for producing defect-free welds of the highest quality. Dyne Testing's white paper - "The Importance of Measuring Organic Contamination Prior to Welding" - discusses the impact of organic contamination, methods of measuring it and some best practices for contamination prevention and removal.

Organic contamination can compromise weld quality, mechanical properties and corrosion resistance in high precision and high-integrity environments in several industries including aerospace, automotive, medical devices and electronics.

The presence of organic contaminants can lead to serious weld defects, including porosity and poor mechanical properties such as cracking. Simple and effective testing methods can help manufacturers understand metal cleanliness, and track where sources of the contamination are present in the flow of the component through the manufacturing process.

“Measuring and controlling organic contamination prior to welding is essential for producing defect-free, highest quality welds,” explained Alison Fox, Dyne Sales Manager at Intertronics. “By employing simple but effective cleanliness testing, manufacturers can improve weld integrity, enhance product reliability, and extend the lifespan of welded structures.”

Dyne Testing supplies instrumentation tools for surface measurement and cleanliness, testing, and analysis. This includes solvent wipe tests for residue transfer, contact angle measurement, and testing for relative fluorescence measurement (RFU) using its CleanoSpector device.