The role of in-house print departments in plastic manufacturing

The demand for versatile, durable, and aesthetically pleasing plastic products that are fit-for-purpose and sustainable is higher than ever. Plastic manufacturing companies with in-house print departments, equipped with large format, flatbed printers, and screen-printing capabilities are at the forefront of meeting these needs. Combine printing and innovative protective hard coating technologies, and these departments offer unique, bespoke solutions for a wide range of applications, from wall cladding and signage to feature walls, printed noise barriers, airport/railway displays, electronic display screens and specialised clean room panels.

Here, Peerless Coatings explores the value and versatility of in-house print departments in meeting the demands of the modern market touching on specific printing techniques and the importance of sustainability.

A versatile print department

In-house print departments usually utilise large format and flatbed printers alongside advanced screen-printing technology to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries.

Large format printing is ideal for creating expansive, vibrant graphics suitable for wall cladding, signage, feature walls and printed noise barriers, to name a few.

Flatbed printing provides the flexibility to print directly onto various plastic substrates, ensuring high-resolution images and precise colour reproduction, making it suitable for detailed designs and intricate patterns.

Screen printing adds another dimension to product offerings, enabling the production of custom designs with exceptional durability.

Eco-friendly inks in modern printing process align with growing sustainability demands. These inks reduce environmental impact while maintaining high-quality print results.

Adding functionality

Enhancing printed plastic panels with proprietary hard-coating technology ensures that the final products are not only visually appealing but also incredibly durable and functional.

Protective hard coatings: After printing, the plastic panels are coated with a very thin, scratch-resistant layer that makes the panels ideal for high-traffic areas.

Anti-microbial coatings: For environments where hygiene is critical, such as in hospitals, anti-microbial coating options inhibit the growth of bacteria and mould, ensuring a safer and more sanitary surface.

Ease of cleaning and maintenance: Hard-coated panels are easier and faster to clean, reducing maintenance time and costs.

Ease of installation: Hard-coated wall cladding panels are designed for easier and faster installation compared to traditional wall covering materials, providing a more convenient and cost-effective solution for customers.

Applications across industries

The versatility of printed and coated plastic panels makes them suitable for a wide range of applications across various industries:

Wall cladding: In commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, airports, train stations and other facilities, wall cladding not only serves a functional purpose but also contributes to the overall aesthetic appeal. With the ability to print custom designs and apply protective hard coatings, wall cladding solutions can be both beautiful and durable.

Signage and electronic displays: From indoor directional signs to outdoor advertising displays, signage requires materials that can withstand the elements while maintaining vibrant colours and clear graphics with easy to read, anti-glare display screens. Hard coated plastic panels are perfect for creating long-lasting, high-quality, easy to read signage.

Feature walls: In retail environments, offices, and public spaces, feature walls are popular design elements used to create focal points and enhance interior decor. Printed and hard coated panels offer endless design possibilities, allowing architects and designers to bring their visions to life.

Cleanrooms and hygienic environments: In healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, maintaining a sterile environment is crucial. Anti-microbial coated panels provide an effective solution, combining aesthetic appeal with essential hygienic properties.

Printed noise barriers: High-performance plastic sheets, such as hard coated polycarbonates, are an excellent solution for exterior noise barriers. They are durable and lightweight, and hard coating improves their impact, abrasion, and UV resistance. Due to coating, noise barriers are easy to clean if they get vandalised. Printing a design onto them aids visibility for safety reasons and prevents people walking into them, bird strikes, etc.

Commitment to quality and sustainability

Quality is evident in every aspect of most in-house print departments. From the selection of premium materials to the use of advanced printing and coating technologies, these departments ensure that each product meets the highest standards of performance and durability.

In addition to quality, sustainability is a core value. Many print departments employ eco-friendly practices throughout their manufacturing process, including the use of energy-efficient UV curing technology, solar panels for their energy, and eco-friendly inks. By prioritising sustainability, these operations not only reduce their environmental footprint but also provide environmentally responsible solutions for their customers.

Customer-centric approach

Customer satisfaction is paramount. In-house print departments work closely with clients to understand their specific needs and deliver customised solutions that exceed expectations. Whether it’s a large-scale project or a small bespoke order, exceptional service and support are provided every step of the way.

The ability to offer tailored designs and coatings means that clients can achieve the exact look and functionality they require. Teams of experts are always on hand to provide guidance, from the initial design phase through to the production and installation of the product(s).

Innovation and future outlook

Ongoing research and development efforts focus on improving coating formulations, expanding printing capabilities, and exploring new market opportunities. The vision for the future includes expanding its global presence and strengthening partnerships with distributors and clients worldwide.

By staying at the forefront of industry trends and technological advancements, companies with in-house print departments are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of their customers and maintain their leadership in the market.