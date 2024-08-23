The true colours of Glazpart

Plastic injection moulder Glazpart emphasises the growing consumer demand for aesthetic appeal in home products and how offering customised colour options sets it apart from competitors.

Key Highlights:

There still some resistance when it comes to choosing plastic products. Quite often it can simply come down to aesthetics.

Over the last ten years, Glazpart has consistently invested in high-performance machinery, systems and tooling to manufacture a vast spectrum of colours and finishes for its ranges of components and accessories.

Glazpart launched the innovative Link Vent in 2013 and since then, with the addition of the Link Vent 4000, in 2022, the Link Vent has become an ideal ventilation solution for building designers, window manufacturers, installers and homeowners.

When it comes to keeping customers and in particular consumers satisfied, then proposing plastic products can sometimes be quite tricky.

Not that plastic in itself is an undesirable material or product. Far from it, it is very popular. According to the British Plastics Federation (BPF), the UK Plastics Industry is made up of around 5,700 companies worth £28.7 billion in revenue to the UK economy whilst directly employing approximately 150,000 people.

The popularity of plastic is due to multiple factors. It is lightweight, easy to maintain/clean, inexpensive and very durable. The advantages go on with its high flexibility (it can be moulded into practically any shape and almost any size), it is functional with good thermal and insulation properties, and it’s non-corrosive and resistant to chemicals. Add environmental qualities such as sustainability and recyclability, and it is easy to see why plastic is a popular material of choice.

With so much going for it, why is there still some resistance when it comes to choosing plastic products?

Quite often it can simply come down to aesthetics. It perhaps doesn’t look quite right, sometimes inappropriate when used with other materials such as metals or timber.

With appearance becoming a decisive factor, manufacturers face a major challenge; to overcome customer resistance they have to bring plastic to life and this is where colour and decorative finishes offer the solution.

Colour plays a big part in everyday life from clothing to interior decor, to cars and furniture and so on. In construction and in particular the window and door sectors, colour is becoming increasingly important as homeowners expect the perfect finish to their property whatever type of window or door is being installed.

With colour becoming more important for homeowners, window manufacturers and installers have to be flexible and make sure their products are either, available in a wide range of different colours or can be made to the exact colour specified by their customers.

Companies also need to ensure they are not only making and installing quality products to customers’ specifications but are also dealing with reliable and flexible suppliers that can deliver the right matching or complementary colours that meet homeowners’ expectations.

With an ever-competitive marketplace, combined with the increasing consumer focus on aesthetics, plastic injection moulder Glazpart has had to plan accordingly to stay ahead.

Over the last ten years, Glazpart has consistently invested in high-performance machinery, systems and tooling to manufacture a vast spectrum of colours and finishes for its ranges of components and accessories. This investment has placed the company in pole position to supply components of all colours and/or decorative finishes to multiple markets.

An example of this exceptional flexibility can be seen in Glazpart’s award-winning trickle vent - the Link Vent range - which can be used for any type (wood, uPVC, aluminium) of window or door.

As demand for differentiation increases due to the wider consumer choice of windows and doors, and with regulatory changes (June 2022), Glazpart leads the way in the development and easy availability of trickle vents that come in more than just the most common colours of white and grey.

Some of the most popular colours in the Link Vent range include Chartwell Green, Anthracite Grey, Redwood, Black and Cream. Link Vents can also be camouflaged on window profiles in over 40 moulded system house colours, with finishes to also match embossed and woodgrain patterned foils. The vents can even be sprayed at source to match aluminium RAL colours.

Glazpart launched the innovative Link Vent in 2013 and since then, with the addition of the Link Vent 4000, in 2022, the Link Vent has become an ideal ventilation solution for building designers, window manufacturers, installers and homeowners.

Dean Bradley, sales director of Glazpart explained: “Homeowners have become more particular when it comes to choosing windows and doors, and the finished appearance is a huge factor. As such, window manufacturers and installers need to ensure they can meet homeowner’s demands by offering the widest range possible. Glazpart’s Link Vent range can colour match a vast range of window frame foils and though we hold healthy stock levels, we can always manufacture at short notice to ensure our customers have the products readily available.”