Time to reinvent the mould

To misquote Mark Twain, “Rumours of the UK plastics industry’s demise have been greatly exaggerated” for far too long. We may be quiet about it, but we are a powerhouse, churning out everything from life-saving medical components to the plastic widgets that foam our beer. Amazing really for an industry that has suffered from chronic underinvestment.

× Expand Veronica Edmunds

Many factories still rely on machinery that predates the internet, with automation levels that make a Victorian weaving loom look cutting-edge. Meanwhile, a steady exodus or retirement of skilled workers has left businesses in a holding pattern, struggling to compete with their more tech-savvy European cousins and global rivals.

However, here’s the plot twist: this doesn’t need to be a doom-and-gloom story. What we’re looking at isn’t a failing sector; it’s a sleeping giant.

Yes, the challenges are real. Compared to injection moulding behemoths like Germany and the Far East, UK firms often lack the Government support offered elsewhere. Capital expenditure is cautious, R&D budgets are tight, and too many companies are running with legacy equipment that is increasingly difficult — and expensive — to maintain. Therein lies the opportunity.

The current state of underinvestment has created fertile ground for a leap forward. Global supply chains are shifting, international tariffs change frequently, reshoring is gaining traction and sustainability is no longer optional. All these trends converge around one fact: if the UK wants to be serious about domestic manufacturing, it must revitalise its injection moulding infrastructure.

The momentum is building. A growing number of UK moulders are embracing new technologies: smarter machines, real-time analytics and energy-efficient production. These aren’t just buzzwords; they’re competitive differentiators. The Return On Investment timelines are only getting shorter as the marketplace becomes more competitive. With customers demanding faster lead times, lower emissions and greater transparency, the pressure to modernise is turning into a powerful motivator.

The skills gap, another long-standing concern, is beginning to shift, too. A new generation of digitally savvy engineers and technicians is entering the field, but they need support. Investment in training, apprenticeships and modern equipment will be essential to retain talent and future-proof the sector.

So, what’s the message to policymakers, our banks and private investors? Don’t overlook injection moulding. It may not grab headlines like aerospace or AI, but it underpins them both — and many other industries besides. It has the potential to be a lynchpin of the UK’s modern manufacturing strategy, delivering high-value jobs, reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening economic resilience.

The mould is cast; pun intended. The demand is there. What we need now is the will — and the investment — to seize the moment. If we get it right, the UK could transform a lagging sector into a flagship of innovation and sustainability.