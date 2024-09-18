CleanHub, a plastic pollution prevention startup based in Germany, released a new report revealing why 91% of plastic waste never gets recycled, amid the annual global production of over 141 million tonnes of plastic packaging.

Key findings of the report

Currently, only 9% of plastic worldwide is successfully recycled, while the rest is discarded, incinerated, or pollutes our environment.

By 2050, plastic waste in landfills is projected to reach 12 billion metric tons, equivalent to the weight of 36,000 Empire State Buildings.

Single-use plastics remain a major issue, contributing to 3.4% of global emissions.

South Korea is leading the way with an impressive 34% recycling rate, followed by strong efforts from China and key EU nations.

Barriers to progress include the high cost of recycling, a lack of public education, insufficient infrastructure, and continued reliance on virgin plastics.

The complex composition of plastics, coupled with limited infrastructure, poses significant challenges to effective recycling.

Why 91% of plastic waste is not recycled

The report identifies several critical barriers that prevent most plastic waste from being recycled.

A significant portion of plastic materials, such as multi-layer packaging, are not recyclable due to their complex chemical compositions. Additionally, many regions, particularly in developing countries, lack the necessary infrastructure to collect, sort, and process plastic waste.

This lack of infrastructure, combined with economic disincentives, makes recycling less financially viable compared to producing new plastic.

Companies also often opt for virgin plastics, driven by their lower cost and the absence of strong regulatory measures to prioritise recycled materials.

The environmental consequences of inaction

The consequences of failing to address the plastic waste crisis are severe. Each year, approximately 14 million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans, equivalent to the weight of five blue whales every hour.

Each year, approximately 14 million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans, equivalent to the weight of five blue whales every hour.

Toxic chemicals from degrading plastics also leach into the environment, threatening soil, water, and air quality.

Microplastics are increasingly found in marine ecosystems and human food chains, posing serious health risks to both wildlife and people. Research reveals that humans consume and inhale up to 211,000 microplastic particles annually, with microplastics now present in 80% of human blood samples.

Proposed solutions to the recycling crisis

CleanHub’s report outlines a series of actionable steps to tackle the plastic recycling crisis.

Investment in waste management infrastructure is crucial, especially in regions that currently lack basic systems.

Governments must implement economic incentives, such as subsidies for recycling initiatives and taxes on virgin plastic production to encourage the use of recycled materials.

Public education campaigns are also essential to reduce contamination in recycling streams and promote better recycling practices among consumers.

These measures must be accompanied by comprehensive policies to shift toward a circular economy and reduce plastic waste at the source.

CleanHub’s co-founder and co-CEO, Joel Tasche, stated: "Oversimplifying plastic pollution as merely a recycling issue misses the bigger picture. While recycling is essential, it alone won't solve the crisis. At CleanHub, we recognise that systemic change is needed - starting with reducing plastic production, improving waste management infrastructure, and shifting towards a truly circular economy. Recycling is just one part of the solution, but we need more hands to tackle the problem at its root."