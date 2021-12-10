Plastics getting greener

Industry has listened, and learned – plastics are becoming more and more environmentally sustainable. Elizabeth Dale, IP Director and Patent Attorney at Mewburn Ellis, explains how.

Traditionally, use of the quintessentially English phrase ‘the three “R”s’ referred to the school-based learning objectives of reading, (w)riting and (a)rithmetic. Today, the phrase is equally relevant to – and perhaps even better for – key strategies associated with addressing the adverse environmental effects of plastics waste: reduce, reuse, recycle.

These strategies are becoming increasingly important, as the world grapples with climate change and global patterns of destructive or wasteful human activity. The recent COP26 Climate Conference (COP26) has highlighted the need for international cooperation in the efforts to look after our planet. But what does this mean in practice?

For the plastics industry, it will almost certainly involve a fourth ”R”: research.

Reduce

Reducing the amount of plastic consumed by the human populace is a noble goal, but it will require a multi-faceted approach involving many sectors of society. For now, a more attainable target for the plastics industry is to drive efforts into reducing the environmental impact of plastics manufacture.

The international agreement made at COP26, for the first time at any COP, to address global reliance on fossil fuels is expected to incentivise the use of resources other than fossil fuels for many businesses, but particularly for the plastics industry since - according to a 2018 report - plastics production is associated with about 4-8% of the world’s annual oil and gas production.

Many plastics are chemically derived from fossil fuels. This presents a unique challenge: to find commercial solutions for either (i) alternative materials having the excellent and varied properties of plastics, or (ii) alternative sources for the plastics we already have.

Identifying, developing and commercialising materials with properties corresponding to the relevant plastic requires careful consideration of individual requirements. Traditional alternative materials such as glass and card may be used in some circumstances, but often there is a reason that the plastic is preferred. A forward-thinking approach for the plastics industry might therefore envisage the development of new, commercially viable, sources for the current plastics.

Much research is currently focussed on the development of biomass-based plastics - “bioplastics” – as substitutes for conventionally-prepared plastics.

Perhaps because it is the most widely used plastic in the world, polyethylene is a particular focus for development of an “eco-friendly” substitute. Sugarcane-derived ethanol is dehydrated to produce the “I’m Green” alternative marketed by Brazilian company Braskem. A residue of paper pulp production is used to produce naphtha as raw material, by the partnership of Dow and IPM Biofuels.

Some progress has also been made in the development of a “greener” polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Some well-known examples include Coca-Cola’s PlantBottle, and Innocent smoothie bottles. An obstacle for this specific polymer is the difficulty in achieving a commercially viable route to obtaining the terephthalic acid monomer from biomass sources. This means that the commercialised products are generally not 100% bioplastics.

According to a report from the European Patent Office (EPO), much patenting activity has centred around chemically modified natural polymers such as modified cellulose. This may be because cellulose is the most common biopolymer found in nature. For example, academics at the University of Göttingen report that introduction of a cinnamoyl group into cellulose can be used to form a new kind of bioplastic with the advantage that it can be used in a “green” moulding process.

Other approaches to substitute materials include for example the use of fungal fibres by companies such as Ecovative Design, whose technology grows the mycelia to produce a range of materials including plastic substitutes. Another example is the compostable, plastic-type materials developed from plant proteins by the University of Cambridge. These have a silk-like structure which imparts particularly high strength.

Evidently, bioplastics are a valuable approach to avoiding the use of fossil fuels in the manufacture of plastics. The push to reduce reliance on fossil fuels may be further incentivised by increased consumer inclination to make eco-friendly purchasing decisions. We therefore expect that this will continue to be a hot area for technological advance.

Reuse

According to The SeaCleaners, about 50-60% of our plastic consumption is single-use plastic. It is perhaps not surprising, then, that recent EU legislation attempts to address this issue by banning certain kinds of single-use plastic products. That a legislative approach can be helpful in encouraging reuse of certain plastic items is evidenced by the substantial reduction of over 95% in the use of single-use plastic carrier bags in England following the introduction of a small charge.